Tshabangu Seeks High Court Protection Amid Recall Fears

Bulawayo – Self-proclaimed interim secretary general of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Sengezo Tshabangu, has approached the High Court in a bid to block his potential recall from Parliament.

Tshabangu, who recently faced expulsion from CCC, is seeking a court order to prevent the Speaker of the National Assembly from effecting his removal. His legal action comes amid growing uncertainty over his political future, as the party moves to assert control over its parliamentary representation.

The urgent chamber application, filed in the High Court in Harare, lists the Speaker of the National Assembly and the President of the Senate among the respondents. Tshabangu argues that the disciplinary proceedings leading to his expulsion were irregular and unlawfully constituted.

If the court dismisses his application, he could face the same fate as the legislators he previously recalled under his interim leadership. His move to the courts is widely seen as an attempt to hold onto his parliamentary seat and political influence amid the ongoing power struggle within CCC.

The High Court’s decision on the matter will determine whether Tshabangu remains in Parliament or faces the consequences of his expulsion.

