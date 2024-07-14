Trump Survives Assassination Attempt After Shots Fired At Rally

Spread the love

BUTLER, Pennsylvania,— Former President Donald Trump is safe following an incident where multiple gunshots were fired at a rally in Pennsylvania, according to statements from the U.S. Secret Service and Trump’s campaign on Saturday.

The event, which saw Trump grimace and raise a hand to his right ear as shots rang out, left the crowd in shock.

The rally, which had just begun, was thrown into chaos as gunfire erupted. Trump and attendees quickly hit the ground for cover while Secret Service agents surrounded him. Live video footage showed blood on the right side of Trump’s face and ear.

“The Secret Service has implemented protective measures, and the former president is safe,” a spokesperson for the agency said on X (formerly known as Twitter), adding that the situation is now an active investigation. CNN reported that Trump sustained injuries, though the specifics remain unclear.

One fatality has been reported, according to Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldfinger, as cited by Pittsburgh’s ABC affiliate WTAE. Witness Ron Moose described hearing four distinct gunshots, likening the sound to “pop, pop, pop.”

Trump’s campaign spokesperson, Steven Cheung, confirmed that Trump is unharmed and undergoing evaluation at a local medical facility. “President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” Cheung stated. “He is fine and being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

In the aftermath, the rally venue was deserted, with chairs overturned and yellow police tape cordoning off the stage. A helicopter was seen overhead, and law enforcement officers patrolled the area, with some positioned on a nearby rooftop.

President Joe Biden was briefed on the incident, according to the White House. The incident comes amid a tightly contested election rematch between Trump and Biden, with opinion polls showing the two candidates evenly matched.

Trump, set to receive the Republican nomination at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee starting Monday, has unified his party after initially losing some support following the January 6 Capitol attack. Despite facing multiple legal challenges, including four criminal prosecutions, Trump remains a significant figure in the Republican Party. His recent legal troubles include a guilty verdict in May for attempting to cover up hush money payments to a porn star, with other prosecutions slowed by various legal factors, including a Supreme Court decision granting him partial immunity.

The incident at the rally underscores the heightened tensions and security concerns surrounding the upcoming election as both candidates prepare for what promises to be a fiercely contested campaign.

Sources: Reuters

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...