Truck Driver Disappears with Fertiliser Bound for Presidential Spokesman’s Farm

HARARE – A truck driver has gone missing with 26 tonnes of ammonium nitrate fertiliser intended for delivery to the Battlefields farm of George Charamba, the Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet and official spokesman for the presidency, a Harare court heard on Monday.

The revelations emerged during the court appearance of Sithabisile Mpofu, 49, who is facing charges of theft of trust property. Mpofu, a resident of Simbi Park in Redcliff, appeared before the Mbare Magistrates Court.

According to the State, Charamba’s personal assistant, Tsitsi Chirwa, had enlisted Mpofu to organise transportation for the fertiliser, valued at US$17,160, from J & J in Mt Hampden, Harare, to Charamba’s farm near Kwekwe.

Mpofu is said to have subcontracted the job to one Stewart Sanikwa, who collected the fertiliser on July 11. It had been arranged that Gift Nyamutowa, an employee in the Office of the President, would escort the consignment to ensure safe delivery. However, Nyamutowa reportedly arrived late.

“The truck driver, who is still at large, took advantage of the absence of the complainant and left the loading point unaccompanied, disappearing with the consignment,” the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) told the court.

Nyamutowa later proceeded to the farm, only to discover that the truck had never arrived. A police report was subsequently filed.

Prosecutors further allege that Mpofu provided false registration details for the vehicle used in the operation.

Mpofu has since been remanded in custody pending further investigation. The truck driver remains on the run.