Transform Zimbabwe President Jacob Ngarivhume Abducted

HARARE – President of Transform Zimbabwe, Jacob Ngarivhume, was on Friday reportedly abducted from his residence by unknown individuals in an unmarked Toyota Fortuner GD6, according to prominent politician Job Sikhala.

The abduction coincides with a broader government crackdown ahead of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit in Harare later this month.

Zimbabwean police have arrested 18 political activists, including some forcibly removed from a plane, according to their lawyers. The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) confirmed representing the detained activists, who were taken into custody on Wednesday.

Among those arrested is Namatai Kwekweza, a 25-year-old pro-democracy advocate and the first recipient of the Kofi Annan NextGen Democracy Prize in 2023. This prestigious award is given by the late United Nations Secretary-General’s foundation to young individuals dedicated to democratic principles.

Amnesty International has condemned the arrests, and the Kofi Annan Foundation expressed deep concern over the incident. Kwekweza and three other activists were forcibly removed from a plane on the tarmac at Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare. Additionally, 14 activists were arrested the same day for protesting in another town. The four activists taken off the plane face charges of disorderly conduct related to a courthouse protest in late June, where they demanded the release of 77 opposition party members held in pre-trial detention for over six weeks.

Breaking News: Jacob Ngarivhume, the President of Transform Zimbabwe, has just been picked at his house by unknown people in an unmarked Toyota FORTUNER GD6 motor vehicle @crimewatchzw, @ZLHRLawyers ,@daddyhope, @commonwealthsec. @SADC_News, @GenevaSummit. @AUChair2020 — HON Job Wiwa Sikhala (@JobSikhala1) August 2, 2024

These 77 activists were initially arrested during a barbecue at a party leader’s house, with police alleging they gathered “with the intent to promote violence, breaches of peace, or bigotry.” Among those detained were a mother and her 1-year-old baby.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who succeeded Robert Mugabe following a 2017 coup, has been accused of employing tactics similar to Mugabe’s in suppressing political dissent. Mugabe had ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years since its independence. Since Mnangagwa, 81, assumed the presidency, numerous opposition members, university students, and labor unionists have faced arrest.

Mnangagwa denies allegations of oppression but has warned the opposition against inciting violence. Authorities are taking measures to quell any new protests ahead of the SADC leaders’ summit in Harare on August 17.

Earlier this year, the United States sanctioned Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe’s first lady, and others for alleged involvement in gold and diamond smuggling and human rights abuses.

