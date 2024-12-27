Trail of Voilence Dogs Mnangagwa’s 2030 Campaign

Spread the love

HARARE – An ambitious plan to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s tenure beyond the constitutionally mandated two terms has sparked widespread violence and intimidation, according to a recent report by the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP).

Despite Mnangagwa publicly stating he will respect the constitution and step down at the end of his current and final term in 2028, some Zanu PF officials are aggressively campaigning for the 81-year-old leader to remain in power.

Prominent figures, including former cabinet ministers Supa Mandiwanzira and Owen Ncube, have been lobbying in their respective provinces for Mnangagwa to extend his rule, despite a resolution passed at Zanu PF’s annual conference in Bulawayo this year affirming that Mnangagwa is serving his final term.

The ZPP’s latest report details a troubling wave of violence and intimidation targeting individuals who oppose the “ED2030” campaign—a movement aimed at securing Mnangagwa’s presidency beyond 2028. The Midlands province has been identified as a hotspot for these incidents, with Zanu PF activists allegedly using threats and physical intimidation to silence dissent.

In Chiwundura, Zanu PF activists Calvin Mhondiwa, Forbes Choto, and Adam Dhliwayo reportedly harassed a local man for his opposition to the campaign. The victim, believed to be a supporter of former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa, was threatened with violence for campaigning against the “Mnangagwa beyond 2028” agenda.

“These activists promised to deal violently with the victim and warned that anyone opposing the campaign would face similar treatment,” the ZPP report states.

Similar incidents were reported in Kwekwe, where opposition supporters were targeted for questioning Mnangagwa’s prolonged stay in power.

For Mnangagwa to remain in office beyond 2028, Zanu PF would need to amend Sections 91(2) and 382(7) of Zimbabwe’s constitution, which currently limit a president to two five-year terms. Such amendments would require significant political maneuvering and likely face strong resistance from opposition parties and civil society groups.

Critics have accused Mnangagwa’s allies of undermining democratic principles and creating a culture of fear to push through their agenda.

The ZPP has called on law enforcement agencies to investigate and act on the allegations of violence and intimidation linked to the ED2030 campaign.

“The ZRP should take concrete steps to prevent and investigate incidents of violence, particularly those related to the ED2030 campaign. The police must also ensure that perpetrators are held accountable and that victims receive adequate protection,” ZPP said in its report.

Observers have expressed concern over the increasing political tensions as Zimbabwe approaches the 2028 elections. The international community, including human rights organisations, has urged the government to respect constitutional limits and ensure a peaceful political environment.

As the debate over Mnangagwa’s future intensifies, Zimbabwe faces a critical test of its commitment to democracy and the rule of law. With accusations of violence mounting and divisions within Zanu PF becoming apparent, the path forward remains uncertain.

Whether Mnangagwa himself will uphold his pledge to respect the constitution or yield to internal party pressure remains a focal point in Zimbabwe’s political landscape.

