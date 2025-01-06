Timba Declares CCC Comeback Amid Factional Preparations for 2025

Spread the love

HARARE – Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) faction leader Jameson Timba has pledged a revitalised comeback for the opposition party in 2025, vowing that its “authentic leaders” will spearhead a robust challenge to Zanu-PF’s dominance.

Timba heads a faction loyal to former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa, who resigned in January 2024, citing infiltration by Zanu-PF agents. Chamisa’s departure followed internal discord sparked by interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu, who controversially orchestrated the recall of elected CCC legislators and councillors, deepening divisions within the party.

Despite the fragmentation, Timba expressed confidence in the CCC’s ability to rebuild its stature as Zimbabwe’s leading opposition movement.

“In 2025, the true opposition, led by its rightful leaders, will emerge stronger, while regime proxies within our ranks will fade into irrelevance,” Timba told NewsDay Weekender.

He criticised Zanu-PF’s alleged efforts to undermine the opposition, citing arrests, intimidation, and infiltration as tactics designed to suppress dissent.

“It is naïve for anyone to believe they can destroy Zimbabwe’s opposition without eradicating the majority of its people. The opposition resides in the hearts of Zimbabweans—it represents their dreams of freedom, prosperity, and happiness,” Timba declared.

Timba himself was arrested in June 2024, along with over 70 party members, for allegedly organising an unlawful political gathering. While initially charged with disorderly conduct, most of the activists, including Timba, were later acquitted.

Meanwhile, Welshman Ncube, another CCC faction leader, offered a more sombre assessment of the party’s trajectory, describing 2024 as a “lost year” in the struggle against Zanu-PF’s governance. Speaking to The Standard, Ncube lamented the party’s inability to consolidate its efforts, highlighting the challenges of factionalism and internal strife.

As the 2025 elections approach, the CCC faces the formidable task of reconciling its factions and presenting a unified front. Analysts suggest that the party’s effectiveness in countering Zanu-PF’s dominance will hinge on its ability to rebuild trust among its supporters and resolve internal disputes.

Despite the challenges, Timba remains optimistic about the opposition’s resilience, asserting that the spirit of the CCC is embedded in the aspirations of the Zimbabwean people.

With the nation gearing up for another decisive election year, the stakes are high for the CCC as it seeks to navigate its internal divisions and re-establish its position as a formidable political force.

Source: NewsDay

