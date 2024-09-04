Timba and the 78 Avondale detainees acquitted of disorderly conduct

Spread the love

HARARE – Senator James Timba and the group known as the 78 Avondale detainees have been acquitted of disorderly conduct charges by Magistrate Colleta Ncube, concluding their three-month imprisonment.

The group was arrested in June at Senator Timba’s private residence.

In her ruling, Magistrate Ncube highlighted the baselessness of the charges, noting that the alleged gathering was entirely lawful as it occurred on private property. The acquittal also brought attention to the excessive force used by police officers during the raid, with reports of the group being assaulted.

Despite this legal victory, Senator Timba and the 78 Avondale will not be released immediately, as they are still facing a second charge.

Gift Ostallos Siziba, a prominent political figure, expressed gratitude for the public’s support, stating, “We thank every citizen who has stood and continues to stand with all political prisoners.”

