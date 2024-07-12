The Zanu PF Succession Battle: Front-Runners and Power Dynamics

Spread the love

The succession battle within Zimbabwe’s ruling party, Zanu PF, is a complex web of political manoeuvres, tribal influences, and external interventions.

As President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s leadership faces increasing scrutiny and challenges, the question of who will succeed him is of paramount importance.

This article explores the main contenders, the intricate succession process, and the multifaceted influences at play, including those from China, Russia, and the West.

Main Contenders for Succession

Constantino Chiwenga Background : As the current Vice President and former commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Chiwenga played a pivotal role in the military intervention that led to Robert Mugabe’s ouster and Mnangagwa’s rise to power.

: As the current Vice President and former commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Chiwenga played a pivotal role in the military intervention that led to Robert Mugabe’s ouster and Mnangagwa’s rise to power. Strengths : His military background gives him significant influence within the armed forces, a critical power base in Zimbabwean politics. He is seen as a strongman who can maintain stability.

: His military background gives him significant influence within the armed forces, a critical power base in Zimbabwean politics. He is seen as a strongman who can maintain stability. Weaknesses: Health issues and allegations of corruption and human rights abuses could undermine his candidacy. Frederick Shava Background : Shava is the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, with a long history in Zimbabwean politics, including a tenure as the country’s ambassador to China.

: Shava is the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, with a long history in Zimbabwean politics, including a tenure as the country’s ambassador to China. Strengths : His diplomatic experience and strong connections with China position him as a candidate who can navigate international relations effectively.

: His diplomatic experience and strong connections with China position him as a candidate who can navigate international relations effectively. Weaknesses: His involvement in the Willowgate scandal in the 1980s might be a point of contention. Obert Mpofu Background : Mpofu is the Secretary for Administration in Zanu PF and has held various ministerial positions, including Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Mines.

: Mpofu is the Secretary for Administration in Zanu PF and has held various ministerial positions, including Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Mines. Strengths : His extensive experience and control over party administration give him a significant advantage in managing internal party dynamics.

: His extensive experience and control over party administration give him a significant advantage in managing internal party dynamics. Weaknesses: Accusations of corruption and an opulent lifestyle may alienate him from the grassroots supporters. Mthuli Ncube Background : The current Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Ncube is a technocrat with a strong background in economics and academia.

: The current Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Ncube is a technocrat with a strong background in economics and academia. Strengths : His economic expertise and reformist stance could attract support from the business community and international investors.

: His economic expertise and reformist stance could attract support from the business community and international investors. Weaknesses: Lack of deep political roots within Zanu PF and limited grassroots support may hinder his chances. Saviour Kasukuwere Background : Kasukuwere, a former Minister of Local Government and an exiled member of the G40 faction, has been a vocal critic of Mnangagwa.

: Kasukuwere, a former Minister of Local Government and an exiled member of the G40 faction, has been a vocal critic of Mnangagwa. Strengths : His appeal to the younger generation and reformist image could rejuvenate the party.

: His appeal to the younger generation and reformist image could rejuvenate the party. Weaknesses: His association with the controversial G40 faction and his current exile status may complicate his political comeback. Chris Mutsvangwa Background : Mutsvangwa is a former war veteran leader and current advisor to President Mnangagwa.

: Mutsvangwa is a former war veteran leader and current advisor to President Mnangagwa. Strengths : His war veteran credentials and strong ties to the liberation struggle resonate with Zanu PF’s traditional base.

: His war veteran credentials and strong ties to the liberation struggle resonate with Zanu PF’s traditional base. Weaknesses: His abrasive style and internal party conflicts could limit his appeal.

The Complicated Succession Process

Zanu PF’s succession process is far from straightforward. It involves a mix of formal procedures and behind-the-scenes machinations. The party’s internal structures, such as the Politburo and Central Committee, play key roles, but informal networks and alliances are equally important. Key elements of the succession process include:

Powerful Factions : Zanu PF is divided into several factions, each with its own power base and influence. The Lacoste faction, loyal to Mnangagwa, and the G40 faction, which supported Grace Mugabe, are the most prominent. Navigating these factions is crucial for any aspirant.

: Zanu PF is divided into several factions, each with its own power base and influence. The Lacoste faction, loyal to Mnangagwa, and the G40 faction, which supported Grace Mugabe, are the most prominent. Navigating these factions is crucial for any aspirant. Military Influence : The Zimbabwean military has historically played a decisive role in political transitions. Candidates with strong military ties, like Chiwenga, have an inherent advantage.

: The Zimbabwean military has historically played a decisive role in political transitions. Candidates with strong military ties, like Chiwenga, have an inherent advantage. Tribal Dynamics: Tribal affiliations and regional loyalties significantly influence Zimbabwean politics. Mnangagwa, a Karanga, succeeded Mugabe, a Zezuru. Balancing tribal representation is vital for maintaining party unity and national stability.

Dirty Games and Political Intrigue

Zimbabwean politics is notorious for its dirty games and Machiavellian tactics. Aspiring leaders often engage in:

Smear Campaigns : Candidates and their allies frequently launch smear campaigns to tarnish their rivals’ reputations. Allegations of corruption, incompetence, and misconduct are common weapons.

: Candidates and their allies frequently launch smear campaigns to tarnish their rivals’ reputations. Allegations of corruption, incompetence, and misconduct are common weapons. Strategic Alliances : Forming strategic alliances within and outside the party is a common tactic. Candidates seek to build coalitions that can deliver the necessary support at critical moments.

: Forming strategic alliances within and outside the party is a common tactic. Candidates seek to build coalitions that can deliver the necessary support at critical moments. Economic Patronage: Control over economic resources is a powerful tool. Promising lucrative contracts, positions, and other benefits can secure loyalty from key party members and stakeholders.

External Influences: China and Russia

China and Russia have significant economic and political interests in Zimbabwe. Both countries provide crucial support to Zanu PF and its leadership, and their preferences can influence the succession process.

China : With substantial investments in mining, infrastructure, and agriculture, China has a vested interest in maintaining a stable and friendly regime in Zimbabwe. Candidates with strong ties to China, like Shava, may receive tacit or explicit support.

: With substantial investments in mining, infrastructure, and agriculture, China has a vested interest in maintaining a stable and friendly regime in Zimbabwe. Candidates with strong ties to China, like Shava, may receive tacit or explicit support. Russia: Russia’s involvement in Zimbabwe’s diamond industry and other sectors gives it considerable leverage. Like China, Russia seeks stability and favorable policies, making it a key player in the succession dynamics.

The West and Reformist Leaders

The West, particularly the United States and European Union, has a complicated relationship with Zimbabwe, marked by sanctions and criticism of human rights abuses. A reformist Zanu PF leader could potentially reset this relationship.

Mthuli Ncube : As a technocrat with a reformist agenda, Ncube is seen as a candidate who could implement economic reforms and improve relations with the West. His success would depend on balancing internal party dynamics with external expectations.

: As a technocrat with a reformist agenda, Ncube is seen as a candidate who could implement economic reforms and improve relations with the West. His success would depend on balancing internal party dynamics with external expectations. Saviour Kasukuwere: Despite his controversial past, Kasukuwere’s reformist rhetoric and exile status could make him a surprising candidate for Western support, provided he can overcome internal party resistance.

The succession battle within Zanu PF is a multifaceted contest involving a range of contenders, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. The process is influenced by internal party dynamics, tribal affiliations, military interests, and external players like China and Russia. Navigating this complex landscape requires political acumen, strategic alliances, and the ability to appeal to various stakeholders, both domestic and international. The outcome will shape Zimbabwe’s future trajectory, impacting its political stability, economic development, and international relations.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...