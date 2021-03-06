Thabitha Khumalo attacked at home

The MDC Alliance National Chairperson Thabitha Khumalo was in the wee hours of today attacked by suspected state agents and they seized her electronic devices including her cellphones, TV, and laptop. Khumalo had to be hospitalized after she was attacked in the morning.

The news of Thabitha Khumalo’s attack was shared by MDA Alliance Bulawayo which said in a tweet:

BREAKING: @mdczimbabweNational Chairperson, Thabitha Khumalo hospitalised after attack by suspected state agents in the early hours of morning. TV, three cell phones & laptop seized. Modus operandi similar to July 31, 2020 abductions @nelsonchamisa #ZimbabweanLivesMatter

It is still not clear what might have triggered the attack on the Bulawayo-based MDC Alliance Official by suspected state agents or if it was not a robbery as the party did not shed more light on the incident except that she had to be hospitalized after the attack. The party did not shed light again as to where the attack took place.

Meanwhile, ZRP arrested Cecilia Chimbiri and Joana Mamombe for reportedly addressing a press conference during a national lockdown.

Thabitha Khumalo’s attack comes a few short days after a Zanu PF official said Zanu PF was trying to consolidate power and make Zimbabwe a one-party state.

Source: MDC Alliance Bulawayo