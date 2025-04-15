Tensions Mount in Zanu-PF as Impeachment Rumours Rattle Mnangagwa Camp

Spread the love

CHEGUTU – President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inner circle is reportedly in turmoil amid escalating speculation over a possible impeachment bid, as factional tensions within the ruling Zanu-PF party threaten to boil over into a full-scale succession crisis.

Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, a staunch Mnangagwa loyalist and a key figure behind the president’s “Vision 2030” economic blueprint, appeared visibly unsettled during a Zanu-PF Mashonaland West Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting held in Chegutu on Saturday.

In a fiery speech, Ziyambi dismissed rising whispers of impeachment as the delusions of “hallucinating factions” and “external forces” attempting to destabilise the party from within.

“This talk of impeachment is nothing more than a continuation of failed protests,” he said, referring to the aborted 31 March demonstrations allegedly orchestrated by expelled party member Blessed Geza. “In Zimbabwe, we have a party-based system. There is no room for individual grandstanding in Parliament – members follow the party line.”

Ziyambi reinforced that any impeachment attempt would be futile without the unified backing of the Zanu-PF parliamentary caucus, which operates under a rigid party whipping system enforced by structures such as the People’s Conference, Congress, and the Central Committee.

“Anyone who thinks they are bigger than the party will be thrown out,” he warned. “Zanu-PF is a pocket big enough to fit everyone, but you can’t fit it in your pocket – it will burn you.”

Echoing Ziyambi’s stance, former Senate President and Council of Elders member Edna Madzongwe cautioned against dissent within the ranks. “If you are a Zanu-PF member, you cannot act against Zanu-PF,” she said.

Despite public displays of unity, insiders suggest growing disquiet within the ruling party, worsened by the increasingly strained relationship between Mnangagwa and his deputy, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga. Once close allies during the 2017 military coup that ousted former President Robert Mugabe, the pair are now said to be drifting apart amid policy disagreements, factionalism, and Chiwenga’s notable absences from high-profile state functions.

Political analysts speculate that the impeachment talk may be linked to manoeuvres by Chiwenga’s faction, which reportedly enjoys backing from war veterans and sections of the military, to force clarity on the party’s long-standing succession issue. The Vice President is widely believed to harbour ambitions of succeeding Mnangagwa, whose alleged plans to extend his rule to 2030 have been described by critics as unconstitutional and destabilising.

“The succession issue has never been resolved, and the divisions are now resurfacing as economic challenges and public dissatisfaction grow,” noted one analyst.

Sources within Zanu-PF believe the visible anxiety among top loyalists like Ziyambi signals genuine concern rather than mere posturing. Mounting economic pressures, waning public trust, and increasing scrutiny over human rights abuses and corruption have all added fuel to the fire.

While Zanu-PF retains a commanding majority in Parliament – making any formal impeachment highly improbable – the mere public discussion of such a move underscores the party’s deepening internal rift.

As the political atmosphere heats up, attention now turns to how Mnangagwa will contain the growing unrest within Zanu-PF – and whether Chiwenga will make a definitive move in what is fast becoming the most serious leadership challenge the president has faced since 2017.

Source: Byo24 News

