Tensions Between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga Escalates Amid Zanu PF Internal Feud

CHINHOYI – Public Service Minister July Moyo has shed light on rising tensions within Zimbabwe’s ruling party, Zanu PF, between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga. Moyo’s comments, delivered during a double-commissioning event in Chinhoyi on Friday, revealed growing mistrust between the two top leaders.

Despite being scheduled to attend the commissioning of the Public Service Pensions Fund’s Varsity Heights and an administration block at Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT), Chiwenga was notably absent. In a surprising twist, Moyo explained that Chiwenga had personally informed him of his inability to attend but had not communicated this to Mnangagwa.

“I spoke to VP Chiwenga earlier, and he sent his apology that he could not attend, but he sent a message to congratulate you on this infrastructural development,” Moyo told the president during the event, offering no further details on Chiwenga’s reasons for skipping the function.

Adding to the speculation was the absence of Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, who was also scheduled to attend. Moyo clarified that she was in Bulawayo on official duty, attending the funeral of the late national hero, Retired Colonel Thsinga Dube.

The ceremony, attended by several government officials including Higher Education Minister Amon Murwira and Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, took place amid heightened security concerns. Following the event, graduates and attendees were delayed for close to an hour as Mnangagwa’s security detail ensured his safe departure from the university. This comes as Mnangagwa’s security arrangements have grown increasingly stringent, particularly following a suspicious helicopter crash in Masvingo, which has led the 82-year-old leader to avoid air travel in favor of road trips, such as the 330-kilometre journey from Harare to Chinhoyi.

The underlying tension between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga is reportedly linked to internal Zanu PF power struggles. Chiwenga’s camp, largely composed of military officials and former war veterans, is believed to be quietly working to unseat Mnangagwa, accusing his administration of widespread corruption and economic mismanagement. Zimbabwe’s newly introduced gold-backed currency (ZiG) has seen its value plummet, further fueling public discontent and economic instability.

Rumors of an internal power struggle were further bolstered by a stern letter from Zanu PF’s national political commissar, Munyaradzi Machacha, warning influential party members in District Coordinating Committees (DCCs) against engaging in divisive activities. These grassroots party structures hold significant sway in selecting presidential candidates during party congresses, making them a key battleground in the unfolding factional fight.

Despite the simmering tensions, Mnangagwa proceeded with his official duties, officiating at CUT’s 20th graduation ceremony where over 3,500 diplomas and degrees were conferred. Among the graduates were 784 Master’s degree holders, 19 Master of Philosophy recipients, and 27 Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) graduates. Public Service Commission (PSC) Commissioner George Antony Chigora was among those awarded doctoral degrees.

CUT Vice Chancellor Professor David Simbi emphasized the university’s commitment to providing education that supports Zimbabwe’s goal of becoming a middle-income country by 2030. The graduation ceremony was themed “Innovating for Sustainable Growth: Towards an Industrialised Zimbabwe,” underscoring the institution’s focus on skills and competencies needed to drive the country’s economic development.

While Mnangagwa continues to focus on national development goals, the growing rift with Chiwenga and the factional battles within Zanu PF are increasingly coming to the fore, raising questions about the future leadership of the party and the country.