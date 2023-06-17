Tendai Biti loses Harare East Constituency to Markham

HARARE – Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) vice president Tendai Biti has lost to Allan Markham in the race to win a party ticket to contest the Harare East parliamentary seat in national elections due 23 August this year.

It will be the first time in 23 years that the veteran politician will not be part of the country’s legislative house.

There have been conflicting messages from various media houses about the outcome of the CCC’s internal process to select its parliamentary candidate in Harare East to contest in the upcoming general election.

However, The Zimbabwe Mail is reliably informed from sources that Tendai Biti has lost the internal contest to represent CCC in the Harare East constituency. In short Tendai Biti got 338 votes to Rusty Makham’s 392 votes.

A frustrated Tendai Biti has congratulated Markham.

