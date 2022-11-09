Temba Mliswa drugged, robbed US$25 000 by two Kenyan Prostitutes

HARARE – The member of Parliament for Norton Temba Mliswa has been robbed by two Kenyan ladies who drugged him in his room at Monomotapa Hotel with a substance believed to be valium.

Independent Member of Parliament for Norton Constituency Themba Mliswa has allegedly been robbed out of US$25 000 by two women of Kenyan origin whom he invited for drinks in his room at Monomotapa Hotel in Harare.

The incident happened yesterday when the two women, suspected to be prostitutes, drugged him with valium and managed to get away with US$ 25 000 that was in his briefcase.

According to reports from the hotel staff, Mliswa was found unconscious and naked in his room this morning.

However, efforts to get a comment from Mliswa and the Hotel manager were unsuccessful. This is a developing story more to follow……

