Temba Mliswa arrested

HARARE – Temba Mliswa, the outspoken independent member of parliament has been arrested at a Press Conference at his home in Harare.

The Norton legislator Temba Mliswa was arrested Thursday while having a press conference at his Borrowdale home in Harare.

It is unclear what the charge is.

The presser was premised at exposing what Mliswa says is a “security plot by a minister” to discredit him politically using his ex-girlfriend Susan Mutami for personal reasons.

The NewsHawks were told that the dramatic issue borders on name-dropping by Mliswa’s former girlfriend which implicates a top minister and the highest office in the land.

Reports say riot police stormed Temba Mliswa’s home and arrested him as he spoke to reporters before ordering him to accompany them to Borrowdale Police Station.

Mliswa alleged during the press conference that State Security Minister Owen Ncube and local government minister July Moyo were using his ex-girlfriend Susan Mutami to “defame” him.