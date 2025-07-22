Tagwirei’s Title Deed Politics Fuels Talk of ZANU PF Succession Rift

Spread the love

HARARE – Business mogul Kuda Tagwirei’s public role in the land title deeds programme has intensified speculation around ZANU PF’s internal succession battles, amid reports that his rise is being viewed with suspicion by senior party elites and that he has been quietly blocked from ascending to the Central Committee.

While Tagwirei remains officially outside the party’s formal leadership structures, his growing proximity to grassroots mobilisation and his control over key patronage networks have unsettled factional balances within ZANU PF. Sources close to the matter say his name has been strategically omitted from key internal structures to prevent him from gaining formal political influence ahead of the post-Mnangagwa succession race.

The resistance, according to insiders, is being driven by powerful factions wary of a new power centre forming around the businessman, who is widely perceived as close to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his family.

Tagwirei’s increasing visibility — particularly his role in handing out title deeds — is being interpreted as part of a fallback strategy by the Mnangagwa family after the apparent collapse of the 2030 campaign slogan, “Vision 2030,” as a viable re-election brand. Analysts say the plan to extend Mnangagwa’s grip on power through the 2030 message has lost traction both within the party and among the public, forcing the First Family to consider alternative means of preserving influence.

“Tagwirei is seen as Plan B,” said a ZANU PF insider. “He doesn’t need a declaration or a party position to build power. He’s already doing that through patronage, resource control, and grassroots visibility. That’s what’s making many in the party nervous.”

President Mnangagwa has repeatedly stated that he will step down in line with constitutional term limits, but doubts remain over the sincerity of this pledge, especially as succession debates intensify. Within ZANU PF, the battle for 2028 — or a potential earlier transition — is already underway, and Tagwirei’s emergence is throwing new variables into an already volatile equation.

Those blocking his entry into the Central Committee fear he could disrupt long-laid succession plans, including those by other senior officials who see themselves as legitimate heirs to the party’s leadership. “This is not about opposition politics. The real war is within ZANU PF,” said a veteran party member. “The title deeds campaign is political currency — and Tagwirei is spending it wisely.”

While the opposition paints Tagwirei as the ruling party’s next presidential candidate, the bigger battle may lie within ZANU PF itself. His rise has laid bare tensions between old-guard powerbrokers and a new generation of actors aligned with the Mnangagwa dynasty, determined to preserve post-presidency leverage in whatever form it takes.

For now, Tagwirei remains a political enigma: unelected, unannounced, but undeniably influential. Whether his ascent can withstand internal resistance — or whether he’s merely a pawn in a broader succession chess game — remains to be seen. What’s clear is that ZANU PF’s succession script is being rewritten in real time, and Tagwirei is fast becoming a central character.