Tagwirei Pushes for Chiwenga’s Ouster Amid Explosive ZANU PF Succession Battle

HARARE – ZANU PF Succession Sparks Internal Warfare as Tagwirei Pressures Mnangagwa to Sack VP Chiwenga, Eliminate Sanyatwe

Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU PF is embroiled in a fierce succession battle, with sources revealing mounting tension between President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inner circle and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s camp. Business tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei, long considered a shadow powerbroker within the ruling elite, has emerged as a central figure in a dramatic and escalating standoff.

In recent days, Tagwirei had been confidently advancing a “Vision 2050” agenda, which insiders say was an implicit signal of his ambitions to influence or even control the post-Mnangagwa political landscape. However, those ambitions were thrown into disarray following a fiery speech by Vice President Chiwenga in Victoria Falls earlier this week, in which he took aim at “unscrupulous so-called businesspeople operating from briefcases with no traceable capital or legitimate enterprise.”

Although the statement did not name individuals, political analysts and party insiders were quick to interpret it as a thinly veiled attack on businessmen like Wicknell Chivhayo and, more significantly, Kudakwashe Tagwirei.

“Chiwenga’s remarks were not just casual. They were strategic,” said a ZANU PF politburo member speaking on condition of anonymity. “They were a warning shot, particularly to those within the system who have accumulated power through dubious deals.”

Following the VP’s comments, sources claim panic spread through Tagwirei’s camp. One high-level insider alleged that Tagwirei made an unannounced visit to State House that same night, pressuring President Mnangagwa to take drastic action: dismiss Chiwenga and eliminate General Anselem Sanyatwe, a former commander of the Presidential Guard and current ambassador to Tanzania, whom Tagwirei reportedly sees as a key strategist backing the VP.

Efforts to deflect the backlash reportedly included a campaign to spin Chiwenga’s comments as being aimed not at businessmen like Tagwirei or Chivhayo, but at Mnangagwa himself. That narrative has failed to take root, insiders say.

Multiple sources also allege that First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa was drawn into the fray. She is said to have backed Tagwirei’s bid to sideline Chiwenga and allegedly sought to use spiritual means to neutralise the Vice President’s growing influence.

A senior government official, who refused to be named, claimed that last year a CIO operative named Innocent Garise and a family contact known only as Tafadzwa were tasked by the First Family to procure ritual garments intended to pacify Chiwenga. Another reported ritual was allegedly directed at Chiwenga’s wife in a bid to sever her ties with former First Lady Grace Mugabe.

“The First Lady was furious that despite repeated spiritual interventions, Chiwenga remains unshaken and increasingly vocal against corruption,” the source said.

According to multiple accounts, Tagwirei and Auxillia have now agreed that General Sanyatwe must be placed under close surveillance, with efforts allegedly underway to bug his offices, vehicles, and even wire his aides.

Sources also claim that Tagwirei warned Mnangagwa that removing Chiwenga without neutralising Sanyatwe would be politically suicidal, fearing that the general could mobilise the military in another coup-style manoeuvre.

“Tagwirei told the President that Chiwenga has a 90-day clean-up plan,” another insider revealed. “He claimed that General Phillip Valerio Sibanda and General David Sigauke had knowledge of this plan, which involves prosecuting corrupt elites—what Tagwirei refers to as the ‘Zvigananda’.”

In response to the threat, Tagwirei is allegedly rushing to entrench himself further within state institutions. Reports suggest he has proposed involving the military in major infrastructure tenders—specifically the $500 million Harare–Chirundu road and the $435 million Bulawayo–Victoria Falls highway—via the Zimbabwe Defence Industries (ZDI).

“Tagwirei wants to compromise the military by involving them in deals that bring them personal gain,” said a government procurement analyst. “He reportedly offered over 200 houses in Harare North to senior military officials to buy their loyalty and coup-proof the President.”

Political observers view these developments as indicative of a deepening crisis within ZANU PF, one that could have destabilising implications for national governance and party cohesion ahead of the 2028 elections.

“It’s no longer just about succession,” said Dr. Nhamo Mudzuri, a political science lecturer at the University of Zimbabwe. “It’s a dangerous convergence of political paranoia, unchecked ambition, and the militarisation of business interests.”

Neither the Office of the President nor Tagwirei’s representatives could be reached for comment by the time of publication.

With the stakes rising and alliances shifting, Zimbabwe’s political future appears increasingly uncertain—shaped not only by the ballot box, but by backroom manoeuvres and palace intrigue.