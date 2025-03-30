Tagwirei Poised to Join Zanu PF Central Committee in Masvingo Political Shake-Up

Spread the love

MASVINGO – In a significant political development, prominent businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei is set to transition into active politics, as the Zanu PF Masvingo provincial executive has formally requested his appointment to the party’s Central Committee. This move is expected to reshape the province’s political landscape and strengthen the ruling party’s influence in the region.

Tagwirei, along with former Bikita South legislator Josiah Sithole, has been proposed for co-option into the Central Committee, pending approval from the party’s national leadership. Robson Mavhenyengwa, the Zanu PF Masvingo provincial chairperson, confirmed the request in an exclusive interview with TellZim News, expressing confidence in a favourable response.

“It is true that we have written to the national leadership requesting the inclusion of Kuda Tagwirei and Josiah Sithole in the Central Committee. Both are sons of Masvingo province, and we believe they will contribute significantly to the party’s efforts,” Mavhenyengwa stated.

The provincial executive now awaits a decision from the national leadership. According to sources, Zanu PF Secretary General Obert Mpofu has already signalled his approval, with further consultations set to take place with national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri before a final decision is made.

Tagwirei, originally from Gutu, has established himself as one of Zimbabwe’s most influential businessmen. His contributions extend beyond business, as he has played a pivotal role in philanthropic initiatives aimed at uplifting vulnerable communities across the country. In Masvingo, his support has been instrumental in various development projects, particularly within the Seventh-day Adventist Church. His significant donations have facilitated church construction and development efforts at institutions such as Solusi University.

In recognition of his philanthropy, Tagwirei made history in March 2025 by becoming the first Black individual to receive the Global Award of Excellence from the General Conference of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. This accolade underscores his commitment to education and social development through his Bridging Gaps Foundation.

As Tagwirei prepares to enter the political arena, many in Masvingo and across Zimbabwe are keen to observe how his business expertise and philanthropic efforts will influence the ruling party’s policies and the country’s broader development. With the Zanu PF leadership expected to make a final decision in the coming weeks, Masvingo’s political landscape is set for a potentially transformative shift.

