Suspects in Fraudulent Sale of Former Minister’s Mansion to Face Full Trial

Spread the love

HARARE – Two suspects accused of orchestrating the fraudulent sale of former Minister Dr Dzingai Mutumbuka’s US$400,000 Chisipite mansion are set to face a full trial.

Harare Magistrate Ethel Sichera recently dismissed their application for discharge, ruling that they have a criminal case to answer.

Magistrate Sichera agreed with the police’s findings that the fraud was executed by a well-organised syndicate, with each participant playing a specific role. “The manner in which the money was paid shows that everyone was in a rush to conclude the deal,” Sichera remarked during her ruling.

The two suspects, Prosper Bizwick (43) and Tatenda Shaft Wakatama (47), have been indicted for their roles in the scam. According to court evidence, Bizwick’s girlfriend, Laina Mlambo, a supervisor at the Deeds Office, allegedly stole Dr Mutumbuka’s title deed and handed it over to Bizwick. Wakatama then acted as the middleman, connecting the buyer and seller, and also approached lawyers to process the fraudulent transfer.

Kenias Mutyasira, a lawyer from Mubangwa and Partners who handled the transfer, testified in court, shedding light on the scheme. However, two key players in the case remain at large. Jona Ngome, who allegedly forged Dr Mutumbuka’s title deed, has not been arrested since the case was reported three years ago. Similarly, Mlambo, who stole the deed and later turned into a hostile witness in court, has also not been apprehended.

Dr Mutumbuka has since regained ownership of his property following a High Court ruling. Justice Nyaradzo Priscilla Munangati-Manongwa declared that those involved in the fraudulent sale acted criminally.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is under pressure to arrest the remaining suspects and ensure justice is served. This case has highlighted concerns over the security of title deeds and the potential for corruption within the Deeds Office.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...