Sulu dismisses claims of love proposal to Grace Mugabe as fake news

HARARE – Popular Dendera musician Sulumani Chimbetu has been forced to deny sensational social media claims that he made romantic advances towards former first lady Grace Mugabe.

The online reports, which went viral over the weekend, alleged that Chimbetu proposed to the widow of the late former President Robert Mugabe after a chance meeting in Mazowe, and that he was subsequently reported for harassment at a Harare police station.

Speaking to ZimLive on Tuesday, Chimbetu denied ever approaching the former first lady and labelled the story as a deliberate smear campaign.

“I’m just seeing the messages and posts going viral about the allegations. It’s not true. Nothing of that sort has ever happened, and these are just people trying to create content in a bad way,” he said.

There has been no confirmation from police regarding any such arrest, and Grace Mugabe has not commented on the matter.

The musician’s response comes amid growing concern over the spread of false information and character assassination on social media platforms in Zimbabwe.

Authorities have warned that the abuse of digital platforms to spread fake news, especially through artificial intelligence and unverified content, poses serious legal and ethical concerns.

Chimbetu is the latest public figure to fall victim to viral misinformation, with experts calling for stronger digital literacy and responsible content sharing among users.

The former first lady celebrated her 60th birthday at a lavish ceremony over the weekend.

Never happened … Sulumani Chimbetu has denied claims that he proposed love to former first lady Grace Mugabe. – ZimLive