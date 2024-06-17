South Africa’s ANC says DA alliance will not sway its foreign policy

Spread the love

JOHANNESBURG — The embattled African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula on Monday expressed confidence that South Africa’s newly formed unity government will not alter his party’s established foreign policy positions.

Despite the coalition with the Democratic Alliance (DA), Mbalula emphasized that the ANC’s stance on key international issues would remain unchanged.

The unity government, a coalition between the ANC and the DA, presents a unique political partnership. However, the two parties hold divergent views on several critical foreign policy matters, including the situation in Palestine, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, BRICS, and relations with Zimbabwe.

Mbalula reassured ANC supporters and the broader public that the coalition would not compromise the party’s foreign policy principles.

“We are committed to our long-standing foreign policy positions and will not be swayed by our new governing partners,” Mbalula stated.

The ANC and the DA have historically disagreed on numerous foreign policy issues. The ANC has been vocal in its support for Palestine, taking a critical stance against Israeli actions. In contrast, the DA’s position has been more balanced, calling for a two-state solution.

Regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, the ANC has maintained a neutral stance, urging dialogue and peaceful resolution, while the DA has condemned Russia’s actions and aligned more closely with Western perspectives.

On the subject of BRICS, the ANC remains a strong advocate for the coalition, viewing it as a crucial platform for South-South cooperation and a counterbalance to Western dominance. The DA, however, has expressed reservations about some of the group’s policies and member states’ practices.

The ANC’s approach to Zimbabwe has been one of diplomatic engagement and support for stability and economic recovery. Conversely, the DA has criticized the Zimbabwean government for human rights abuses and has called for stronger measures to address these issues.

The new unity government is seen as a pragmatic step to ensure stable governance, but it brings to light the challenge of reconciling divergent policies within the coalition. Mbalula’s statements indicate a determination within the ANC to retain its core principles while navigating this new political landscape.

The coalition’s ability to function effectively without compromising on critical foreign policy issues will be closely watched by both domestic and international observers. The success of this partnership may set a precedent for future coalitions in South African politics.

