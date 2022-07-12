Sikhala hit with more charges

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) lawmaker Job Sikhala has been hit with another charge at a time he is locked in at Chikurubi Maximum prison for inciting violence.

According to his lawyer Jeremiah Bamu, he is charged with obstructing or defeating the course of justice.

“I can confirm that Sikhala has been hit with another charge of defeating the course of justice.

The State alleges that he posted a video that was intended at misleading the police who were investigating the death of Moreblessing Ali,” he said.

According to Bamu, the State is relying on the same video they used when Sikhala was arrested last month on allegations of inciting public violence.

On his previous charge, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) accused him of inciting the public to violently avenge the death of CCC activist, Ali.

Ali from Nyatsime was found murdered with her body cut into pieces 18 days after she disappeared.

A Zanu-PF activist, Pius Jamba was arrested over her murder.

During Ali’s memorial service, mourners ran amok and destroyed homes belonging to Zanu-PF members in Nyatsime area.

Sikhala was then charged with inciting unrest after the violent scenes in Nyatsime.

He has been locked up since then after his initial freedom bid hit a snag when a Harare magistrate ruled that he was likely to reoffend.

Sikhala was jointly charged with a fellow CCC legislator Godfrey Karakadzai.

Together, the duo appealed at the High Court but Justice Lucy Mungwari maintained that they would reoffend before denying the two bail.

Sikhala has been taken back to Chikurubi Maximum Prison.

In this case Sikhala is being represented by Bamu and Beatrice Mtetwa who said that what the state has done is called splitting of facts at law.