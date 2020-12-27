News Ticker

Sensing loss Khupe suspends Mwonzora and suspends Congress

December 27, 2020 Staff Reporter Main, Politics 0

HARARE – In a bizarre twist, MDC-T interim leader Thokozani Khupe says she has suspended Secretary-General and she also said she has suspended the extraordinary congress as she sensed defeat.

The warring factional contestants Thokozani Khupe and Douglas Mwonzora engaged in a direct confrontation over alleged voter fraud at the ongoing Supreme Court-ordered Extraordinary Congress.

In the video below, Elias Mudzuri appears to reprimand Mwonzora for shouting in his face and potentially exposing him to Covid-19. Watch the video below for more.

Senator Douglas Mwonzora has declared that the MDC T congress is going ahead despite his arch contenders in the presidential race Dr Thokozani Khupe and Engineer Elias Mudzuri trashing the current voters’ roll being used at the MDC T congress.



