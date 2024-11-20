SADC Leaders’ Summit in Harare Commits to Regional Peace and Security

Spread the love

HARARE – Leaders from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) gathered in Harare, Zimbabwe, for an extraordinary summit on November 20, 2024, to discuss critical regional issues, including the peace and security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and post-election stability in Mozambique.

Hosted by President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, who also serves as the Chairperson of SADC, the summit was attended by heads of state, government officials, and senior ministers representing member nations. Among the notable attendees were representatives from Zambia, Angola, Lesotho, Malawi, Seychelles, and Mozambique.

The summit commended Mozambique, Botswana, and Mauritius for conducting peaceful elections and acknowledged the smooth transfer of power in Botswana and Mauritius following their respective elections on October 30 and November 10, 2024.

Highlighting the persistent challenges in the DRC, SADC leaders extended the mandate of the SADC Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC) by one year. This decision aims to address the deteriorating security and humanitarian conditions in the eastern region of the DRC. Leaders reaffirmed their collective commitment under the SADC Mutual Defence Pact, emphasizing that “an armed attack against one shall be deemed a threat to regional peace and security.”

"I wish to commend His Excellency and my Dear Brother, President Tshisekedi, for joining us today and being part of this Extraordinary Summit dedicated to re-look at the security situation in Eastern DRC. This clearly demonstrates that the people of the Democratic Republic of…

In their statement, the SADC leaders expressed their gratitude to the African Union and United Nations Security Council efforts in supporting peace in the DRC. They also commended Angolan President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço for his instrumental role in brokering a ceasefire between the DRC and Rwanda under the Luanda Process.

The leaders condemned continued violations of the August 2024 ceasefire agreement and urged all parties to honour their commitments. The summit called for enhanced coordination among stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the conflict in the DRC.

President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique provided updates on the political and security situation in his country following the post-election violence. SADC extended condolences for lives lost and pledged unwavering support to Mozambique’s government in ensuring peace and stability.

In concluding remarks, the summit expressed appreciation for Zimbabwe’s leadership in hosting the event. The statement highlighted President Mnangagwa’s “commitment towards regional cooperation and attainment of peace, security, and stability.”

The chairperson of SADC extended gratitude to all participating heads of state, emphasizing the importance of sustained cooperation in fostering regional solidarity.

The summit served as a vital platform for dialogue and action, reaffirming SADC’s role in addressing challenges and promoting stability across the region.

