SADC Chairman Urges Peace Following Mozambique’s Election Ruling

HARARE – The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has acknowledged the Constitutional Council of Mozambique’s ruling on the country’s contested 9th October 2024 election results, which confirmed the victory of the FRELIMO party.

By Tina Musonza

In a statement issued on 23rd December 2024, SADC Chairman and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa affirmed the regional bloc’s support for the court’s decision, describing it as the culmination of all lawful processes for determining the election outcome in line with Mozambique’s national laws and SADC election guidelines.

“The ruling by that country’s top electoral court, which upheld FRELIMO Party’s victory, completes and thus exhausts all lawful processes on determining election results,” said Mnangagwa.

“SADC thus expects all parties to the electoral process, both individually and collectively, to abide by the decision of the Council, which should provide a constitutional way forward for the country and facilitate the way to greater peace, normalcy and stability in the interest of all Mozambicans.”

The statement comes against the backdrop of widespread protests and allegations of electoral irregularities following the announcement of the FRELIMO party’s victory. Demonstrations, some of which have turned violent, have underscored the deep divisions within Mozambique’s political landscape.

Mnangagwa highlighted SADC’s readiness to assist Mozambique in consolidating its democratic processes. He stressed the importance of respecting the rule of law and called on all stakeholders, including the international community, to support peace and stability efforts in the country.

“SADC stands ready to assist the incoming Government, and People of Mozambique, in consolidating their electoral democracy on the basis of the aforesaid Court decision, which should be held sacrosanct by all. Indeed, this is what the rule of law is all about,” he said.

Urging restraint, the SADC chairman encouraged the international community to respect Mozambique’s sovereignty and engage constructively to support the country’s journey towards peace and stability.

“Our Region witnessed a record number of national elections in the last two years, itself a loud testimony that democracy continues to find deeper roots and to flourish in our SADC Region,” he concluded.

In the backdrop of the Constitutional Council’s ruling, questions remain about how Mozambique will address the underlying grievances fueling the protests. Observers suggest that sustained dialogue and inclusive governance will be critical to ensuring long-term peace and stability.

Mozambique’s Constitutional Council on Monday proclaimed Daniel Chapo, the candidate supported by Frelimo, as the winner of the presidential election with 65.17% of the votes, succeeding Filipe Nyusi as President of the Republic.

“Daniel Francisco Chapo is proclaimed elected President of the Republic of Mozambique,” announced the President of the Constitutional Council, Lúcia Ribeiro, after reading the proclamation ruling for an hour and a half. She acknowledged irregularities in the electoral process but stated they “did not influence” the final result.

According to the proclamation, Venâncio Mondlane secured 24.19% of the votes, Ossufo Momade 6.62%, and Lutero Simango 4.02%.

While the ruling was being read, protesters supporting Venâncio Mondlane demonstrated in the streets, burning tires.

The Constitutional Council’s announcement confirms Daniel Chapo’s victory, as previously declared by the National Election Commission (CNE) on October 24. At the time, the CNE reported a higher percentage of 70.67% for Chapo.

This earlier announcement triggered nearly two months of violent demonstrations and shutdowns, led by Venâncio Mondlane, who did not recognize the results. These events resulted in at least 130 deaths during clashes with the police.

Mondlane, supported by the Extraparliamentary Optimistic Party for the Development of Mozambique (Podemos), had been announced by the CNE as finishing second with 20.32%.

He was followed by Ossufo Momade, leader of the Mozambican National Resistance (Renamo), previously the largest opposition party, who received 5.81% of the vote (403,591 votes). Lutero Simango, leader of the Democratic Movement of Mozambique (MDM), the third-largest parliamentary party, secured 3.21% (223,066 votes).

The October 9 general elections included the seventh presidential elections, in which outgoing President Filipe Nyusi, having completed two terms, did not run. The polls were held simultaneously with legislative, provincial assembly, and provincial governor elections.

