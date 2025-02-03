Rwanda Fires Back at SADC Over DRC Conflict, Accuses Regional Bloc of Aggression

Spread the love

IN a sharp escalation of tensions, Rwanda has issued a strongly worded response to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) following allegations of military aggression and threats against South Africa. The Rwandan government, in a statement released by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday, accused SADC of exacerbating the conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) by supporting the Congolese government’s offensive against its own people.

The statement comes in the wake of an emergency SADC summit held in Harare on January 31, 2025, chaired by Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. During the meeting, SADC leaders criticized the SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC) for its involvement in combating the M23 rebel group, which the regional bloc referred to as Congolese citizens. SADC also condemned recent attacks on its troops, including the killing of 13 South African soldiers serving under SAMIDRC.

Rwanda, however, rejected these accusations, claiming that SADC is acting aggressively by deploying SAMIDRC to support the DRC government’s war against the M23 and their communities. The Rwandan government argued that the conflict has forced many Congolese citizens, including M23 members, to flee to Rwanda and other neighboring countries as refugees.

“SADC has deployed an offensive force, SAMIDRC, to support the war of the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo against its own people, the M23, and the members of their community,” the statement read. “The government of the DRC is also intent on attacking Rwanda and its government, as has been repeatedly and publicly stated by President Tshisekedi.”

Rwanda further accused SAMIDRC and its coalition partners, including the Burundian armed forces, the FDLR (Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda), and European mercenaries, of being at the heart of the conflict. “They should not be there fighting the citizens of that country and effectively bringing war to Rwanda,” the statement added.

Despite the heated rhetoric, Rwanda expressed support for a proposed joint summit between the East African Community (EAC) and SADC to seek a lasting solution to the DRC conflict. This offer of dialogue, however, stands in stark contrast to the escalating tensions between Rwanda and SADC.

SADC’s Stance on the Conflict

SADC’s emergency meeting in Harare last Friday saw the regional bloc strongly condemn the M23 rebel group and the alleged involvement of the Rwanda Defence Forces (RDF) in attacks on SAMIDRC troops and Congolese government forces. The summit accused the M23 and RDF of violating a ceasefire brokered through the Luanda Process on July 30, 2024, and undermining peace and security in the DRC and the wider SADC region.

“The summit condemned in the strongest terms the attacks on the SAMIDRC troops by the M23 operating in the Eastern DRC,” read part of SADC’s communique. “Such actions violate the ceasefire and undermine the peace and security of the Democratic Republic of Congo and the SADC region.”

SADC also expressed concern over the recent escalation of violence in eastern DRC, noting attacks by the M23 and RDF on Congolese government forces, SAMIDRC troops, and civilian populations in North Kivu. The regional bloc reiterated its commitment to stabilizing the DRC and called for an end to external support for armed groups.

The M23 Factor

The M23, or March 23rd Movement, has been a central player in the DRC’s protracted conflict. Emerging in 2012, the group is primarily composed of Tutsi Congolese and traces its origins to the National Congress for the Defence of the People (CNDP), a rebel group integrated into the Congolese army in 2009 under a peace agreement. However, grievances over unmet promises, including issues of integration and safety, led to a mutiny in March 2012, giving rise to the M23.

The United Nations and other international bodies have long accused Rwanda of funding and supporting the M23, allegations that Rwanda has consistently denied. The group has been implicated in numerous human rights abuses, further complicating efforts to achieve peace in the region.

Regional Tensions on the Rise

The latest exchange between Rwanda and SADC underscores the deepening rift over the DRC conflict. While Rwanda has called for dialogue, its accusations against SADC and the DRC government suggest a hardening of positions. Meanwhile, SADC’s condemnation of Rwanda’s alleged involvement in the conflict risks further isolating Kigali on the regional stage.

As the situation in eastern DRC continues to deteriorate, the proposed joint EAC-SADC summit may offer a glimmer of hope for de-escalation. However, with both sides entrenched in their positions, the path to peace remains fraught with challenges. The international community will be closely watching to see whether diplomacy can prevail over escalating tensions in one of Africa’s most volatile regions.

