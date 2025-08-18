Ruwa Businessman Joseph Mutangadura Shot Dead in Brutal Farmhouse Attack

HARARE – The capital woke up to shocking news on Tuesday following the brutal murder of prominent Ruwa businessman Joseph Mutangadura, popularly known as Mutangazi.

He was gunned down in the early hours of the morning by suspected armed robbers at his Lisheen Estate farmhouse, located on the eastern outskirts of Harare.

Mutangadura, a well-known entrepreneur who ran Lisheen Estate with operations in crop production, livestock, and entertainment, also owned the popular Mutangadura Hideout as well as several butcheries across the capital.

According to preliminary reports, seven armed men stormed his farmhouse and shot him six times — once in the stomach before firing five more bullets into his chest — while demanding money.

In a desperate attempt to save his life, Mutangadura reportedly pleaded with the assailants, offering to take them to his abattoirs where cash was kept. The attackers, however, ignored his pleas and executed him in cold blood.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the armed gang, with investigations underway. The killing has sent shockwaves through Ruwa and beyond, where Mutangadura was regarded as a respected businessman and community figure.

Authorities have appealed to the public for any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.