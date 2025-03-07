Russia and Zimbabwe Sign Agreement ‘to Counter Sanctions’

Spread the love

MOSCOW – Russia and Zimbabwe have signed an agreement on countering unilateral sanctions, strengthening their economic and political ties amid growing international restrictions. The agreement was formalised on 6 March in Moscow by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Zimbabwean Foreign Minister Amon Murwira.

The two diplomats, speaking at a joint press conference, also discussed economic cooperation, defence, and security as part of their broader bilateral engagements.

Expanding Cooperation Across Key Sectors

Lavrov highlighted that both countries agreed to take additional steps in geological exploration, mineral extraction, energy, agriculture, and defence. He reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to assisting African nations in strengthening security and stability.

“As the Russian Federation, we will continue to contribute to the efforts of the international community to help stabilise and resolve conflicts on the African continent,” Lavrov said.

📌 EXCLUSIVE | Unilateral sanctions against Zimbabwe and Russia “were, are and shall be illegal,” Zimbabwe’s foreign minister Amon Murwira @MoFA_ZW tells Sputnik Africa pic.twitter.com/csAIe0wABV — Sputnik Africa (@sputnik_africa) March 6, 2025

He also stressed Russia’s support in military training and security cooperation, particularly in combating terrorism, drug trafficking, and organised crime.

Zimbabwe Seeks Greater Trade Ties and BRICS Membership

Murwira emphasized Zimbabwe’s commitment to deepening economic collaboration with Russia and other emerging economies. He reiterated Zimbabwe’s bid to join BRICS, the economic bloc consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

“According to the constitution of the Republic of Zimbabwe, the country aims to join all global organisations that seek peace through economic and social interaction, and BRICS is one of the most important platforms for economic cooperation,” Murwira stated.

The Zimbabwean foreign minister also acknowledged progress in cultural and educational cooperation with Russia, highlighting mutual recognition of academic qualifications as a key development.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

Murwira’s visit to Moscow, which began on 5 March, follows a series of high-level diplomatic engagements between the two nations. In November 2024, he met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, where they discussed bilateral cooperation and future coordination.

With Zimbabwe actively working to expand trade and investment opportunities, this latest agreement signals a deepening partnership with Russia, particularly in countering Western-imposed sanctions and integrating into global economic alliances.

