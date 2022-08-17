Robert Mugabe honoured by SADC

THE late former President, Robert Gabriel Mugabe has been honoured posthumously alongside other regional founding fathers at the ongoing 42nd Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government in the DRC.

In 1980, regional leaders in Southern Africa formed the then Southern African Development Coordinating Conference (SADCC) which was later transformed into the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Among the SADC founding fathers was former President, Cde Robert Gabriel Mugabe.

The former President and his regional counterparts were all honoured posthumously, with their families receiving the awards on their behalf.

Former First Lady Grace Mugabe received the Medal of Honour on behalf of her late husband.

Others who received awards are former Tanzanian President Julius Nyerere, Agostinho Neto of Angola, Eswatini’s King Sobhuza the Second, Malawi’s Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda and Mozambique’s Samora Machel.

The SADC bloc remains an integrated region, with member states working on common areas of interest which include economic growth and regional peace.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Skype





Like this: Like Loading...