Putin Hails Zimbabwe as Strategic Ally

MOSCOW, Russia – Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised the close alignment between Russia and Zimbabwe on key global issues, underscoring Moscow’s growing push to deepen ties with African nations amid shifting geopolitical alliances.

Speaking during a high-level meeting with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Moscow on Friday, Putin said both countries share “very close” views on most current international matters. According to TASS, the official Russian news agency, the Russian leader stressed the importance of a multipolar world rooted in the principles of international law.

“Russia and Zimbabwe take common or very close positions on most topical issues on the international agenda. We seek a just, multipolar world order based on the rule of international law,” Putin said, as quoted by TASS.

The Russian president also expressed appreciation for Zimbabwe’s consistent support of Russian initiatives on global platforms, particularly at the United Nations.

“We are grateful for your country’s support of our initiatives at the UN and other multilateral platforms,” Putin told Mnangagwa.

This meeting comes at a time when Russia is actively strengthening diplomatic, economic, and military ties across the African continent in response to its increasing isolation from the West following its invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Zimbabwe, long subject to Western sanctions itself, has emerged as one of Moscow’s key allies in Southern Africa.

Putin highlighted the significance of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum, recalling the inaugural ministerial meeting held in Sochi in November 2023. He confirmed that preparations are underway for another ministerial conference later this year.

“We are preparing for another ministerial conference at the end of this year and expect to see your country’s Foreign Minister there,” he said.

Mnangagwa’s visit marks another chapter in the two nations’ strategic partnership, which includes cooperation in mining, energy, education, and defence. In recent years, Russia’s state-owned companies have increased their footprint in Zimbabwe’s extractive industries, particularly in platinum and diamond mining.

In his remarks, Mnangagwa welcomed the deepening ties with Moscow, stating that Zimbabwe values its “historic friendship” with Russia and is committed to expanding collaboration in all sectors.

The leaders are expected to sign several bilateral agreements aimed at enhancing trade and investment, as well as cooperation in agriculture and technology transfer.

This engagement reinforces Moscow’s intention to position itself as a global partner for the Global South, offering an alternative to Western influence through diplomacy, mutual development projects, and military partnerships.

