Putin Demands NATO Freeze, Sanctions Relief as Part of Ukraine Peace Conditions – Sources

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin is prepared to enter peace negotiations to end the war in Ukraine but only if key Western demands are met, including a formal pledge to halt NATO’s eastward expansion and the lifting of significant sanctions on Russia, three sources with knowledge of the negotiations told Reuters.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the talks, said Putin wants a written assurance from Western leaders that Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova, and other former Soviet republics will not be admitted into the U.S.-led NATO alliance. The Kremlin also seeks Ukraine’s neutrality, the unfreezing of Russian sovereign assets in the West, partial sanctions relief, and protections for Russian-speaking populations in Ukraine.

“Putin is ready to make peace but not at any price,” said a senior Russian source close to Kremlin deliberations.

Putin’s demands come amid heightened international tension and battlefield escalation. Despite recent advances by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine, Western leaders, particularly in Europe and Kyiv, accuse Moscow of using peace overtures as a stalling tactic while consolidating its military position.

Trump’s Frustration

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who has positioned himself as a peace broker and has frequently touted his rapport with Putin, has grown increasingly frustrated. He warned on Tuesday that Putin was “playing with fire” by refusing to engage in ceasefire talks, despite both sides suffering high casualties and economic strain.

Putin reportedly spoke with Trump for over two hours last week. Following the call, the Russian leader indicated willingness to work with Ukraine on a memorandum outlining the framework for a ceasefire. Russia is currently drafting its version of the proposal, with no set timeline for completion.

Trump, in a social media post on Sunday, criticised Putin’s recent aerial assault on Ukraine, calling the Russian leader “absolutely CRAZY.” He has also hinted at imposing additional U.S. sanctions if Russia does not show genuine intent to reach a settlement.

Hardening Russian Position

The three sources told Reuters that Putin has hardened his stance on territorial claims. One insider noted that the Kremlin is demanding full control of the four partially occupied regions in eastern Ukraine — Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson — in addition to maintaining its hold over Crimea, annexed in 2014.

“If Putin sees a tactical opening, he’ll press further into Ukraine,” said one source, adding that the Kremlin believes Russia can sustain a prolonged war regardless of economic pressure from the West.

Another source echoed this sentiment, saying: “Putin has toughened his position,” especially regarding territorial compromises.

Russia currently controls nearly one-fifth of Ukraine and continues to apply military pressure along multiple fronts, including parts of Kharkiv and Sumy regions.

NATO at the Core of the Dispute

At the heart of Russia’s demands is the issue of NATO enlargement, which Moscow sees as a direct threat to its security. Putin has long argued that the West broke verbal promises made during the collapse of the Soviet Union not to expand the alliance toward Russian borders.

In 2021, just before the invasion, Russia proposed a draft agreement barring further NATO enlargement. The U.S. and NATO rejected the proposal, asserting that Moscow cannot veto sovereign nations’ decisions on alliance membership.

The Kremlin wants that assurance in writing, citing what it perceives as past betrayals — particularly a 1990 verbal promise by then-U.S. Secretary of State James Baker to Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev that NATO would not expand “one inch eastward.” While former CIA Director William J. Burns acknowledged in his memoir that such a statement was made, it was never formalised.

NATO has consistently maintained its “open door” policy, reaffirmed at the 2008 Bucharest summit where Ukraine and Georgia were promised eventual membership. Ukraine even amended its constitution in 2019 to enshrine its aspiration to join NATO and the European Union.

A NATO spokesperson declined to comment on Reuters’ questions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s administration also did not respond.

Western Stakes and Escalation Risks

Western governments, including those of the United States and European powers, have dismissed Russia’s demands as imperial overreach and have vowed to support Ukraine’s defence against what they call an unprovoked invasion. President Biden and European leaders warn that a Russian victory could embolden Moscow to eventually challenge NATO itself — a scenario that could trigger global conflict.

In contrast, Putin portrays the war as a historical reckoning and a response to Western efforts to undermine Russia’s sphere of influence following the Cold War. He insists that any peace deal must address what the Kremlin calls the “root causes” of the conflict — chiefly, NATO’s encroachment.

Russia’s invasion in February 2022, following years of simmering conflict in Ukraine’s east, has transformed European security dynamics. Finland joined NATO in 2023, followed by Sweden in 2024 — a direct response to Moscow’s aggression.

Despite mounting economic strain at home, including labour shortages, high interest rates, and falling oil prices, Putin’s government continues to project resolve.

Whether the latest developments signal a breakthrough or a deeper descent into protracted war remains uncertain. As one source told Reuters, the Kremlin is preparing for either peace — on its terms — or a long fight.

Reporting by Reuters, Moscow Bureau.