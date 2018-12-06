Psychology Maziwisa To Be Jailed 2 Years 6 Months For ZESA Corruption

Former Zanu-PF member, Psychology Maziwisa, was today sentenced to 6 years and 5 months in jail for corruption by a magistrate in Harare. He will however only effectively serve 2 years and 6 months of the sentence after the rest of the sentence was conditionally suspended.

Maziwisa, who is also a lawyer was convicted of defrauding the Zimbabwe Power Company of $12,500 in a Public Relations job. He was convicted alongside his business partner Oscar Pambuka, who will serve a similar sentence.

Earlier this year Former Energy Minister Samuel Undenge was convicted and sentenced to 4 years imprisonment for Criminal Abuse of Office after he wrote a letter directing Zimbabwe Power Company to engage Fruitful Communications Company, owned by Pambuka and Maziwisa.