Prophet Wutawunashe Condemns Protests Against Mnangagwa, Likens it to Crucifixion of “Jesus-like liberator.”

Spread the love

Harare – Prominent religious leader, Prophet Andrew Wutawunashe, has warned against growing calls for protests aimed at removing President Emmerson Mnangagwa, likening such efforts to the crucifixion of a “Jesus-like liberator.”

Speaking during a sermon, the founder of the Family of God (FOG) Church urged Zimbabweans to shun political unrest, arguing that Mnangagwa was chosen by divine will to lead the country. He dismissed opposition-led movements calling for mass demonstrations as misguided, cautioning that instability would only serve to derail economic recovery efforts.

“Those who are calling for protests and seeking to remove President Mnangagwa from power do not realise they are attempting to crucify their own liberator,” he said. “Zimbabwe has come a long way, and what the nation needs now is unity, patience, and faith in God’s plan for our leadership.”

His remarks come amid rising political tensions, with opposition parties and civic organisations criticising the government over economic hardships, governance issues, and alleged human rights violations. Some groups have called for mass action to demand political reforms and improved living conditions.

However, Prophet Wutaunashe maintained that Zimbabweans should avoid the path of confrontation, instead urging the nation to pray for its leaders. He referenced biblical teachings, stating that patience and perseverance would yield divine intervention in Zimbabwe’s struggles.

“There was a time when the Israelites lost faith in Moses, questioning his leadership and rebelling against God’s plan. We must not repeat the same mistakes. The road to salvation requires trust in the anointed leader, even when times are tough,” he said.

His statements have sparked mixed reactions, with supporters of the ruling ZANU-PF party praising his stance, while opposition members and political analysts dismissed his remarks as an attempt to shield the government from accountability.

Political commentator Dr. Phillip Ruwaya described the sermon as a “classic case of religious propaganda being used to suppress legitimate democratic aspirations.”

Prophet Wutaunashe says those wanting to go onto the streets to remove Mnangagwa are trying to crucify their Jesus like liberator. | SERMON TODAY 23 MARCH pic.twitter.com/9UdjIaa7DU — ZimEye (@ZimEye) March 23, 2025

“This is not the first time that religious figures have been used to legitimise political power. Comparing Mnangagwa to Jesus is not only misleading but also an insult to the millions of Zimbabweans who continue to suffer under economic mismanagement and repression,” Ruwaya said.

Despite mounting discontent, the government has remained firm in its stance against protests, with security forces vowing to clamp down on any illegal demonstrations. In recent months, authorities have arrested opposition leaders and activists accused of inciting violence.

WATCH | VP Chiwenga was supposed to become Zimbabwe's President in 2023.pic.twitter.com/Tz2Tims8iH — Crime Watch Zimbabwe (@crimewatchzw) March 23, 2025

As Zimbabwe approaches the next electoral cycle, the role of religious leaders in shaping public opinion remains a contentious issue, with some urging the church to remain neutral in political affairs.

Meanwhile, Prophet Wutaunashe reiterated his belief that patience and divine guidance would see Zimbabwe through its challenges, urging citizens to focus on national unity and economic progress rather than political confrontation.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...