Prof. Welshman Ncube’s Legal Challenge: Realignment with Chamisa or Tactical Shift?

HARARE – In a dramatic twist that has stirred speculation within Zimbabwe’s political circles, Professor Welshman Ncube has filed a court application seeking to stop the reassignment of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MPs in Parliament by Interim Secretary-General Sengezo Tshabangu.

This move, seen as a possible realignment with the ex-CCC leader Nelson Chamisa, has raised questions about Ncube’s motives and political strategy.

In the application dated 10 December 2024, Ncube’s legal arguments have sparked debate about whether his actions represent a volte-face or a calculated move to distance himself from Tshabangu. The move comes months after Tshabangu, who has been accused of working against Chamisa’s leadership, controversially took steps to restructure the CCC’s parliamentary leadership.

A History of Political Turbulence

Professor Jonathan Moyo, a prominent political analyst, criticised Ncube’s political history, describing it as riddled with indecision and strategic missteps.

“Prof. Welshman Ncube’s latest actions evoke memories of his failed leadership of MDC-N,” Moyo remarked. “His inability to solidify a coherent party structure and his repeated rebranding attempts highlight his struggles to establish political footing.”

Ncube’s leadership of the MDC-N, which he broke away from Morgan Tsvangirai’s MDC in 2005, ended in disarray when the faction struggled to gain traction. After handing over leadership to Professor Arthur Mutambara, Ncube later resumed control, rebranding it as MDC-Green during the Government of National Unity (GNU) era between 2009 and 2013, before it was absorbed into Chamisa’s MDC Alliance in 2019.

Moyo further suggested that Ncube’s current legal manoeuvres might signal desperation to remain politically relevant.

“Ncube’s attempt to align with Chamisa now may either be an act of survival or a poorly calculated gamble reminiscent of his past failures,” Moyo added.

Contradictions in Ncube’s Position

Observers have noted the stark contradictions in Ncube’s latest stance compared to his earlier criticisms of Chamisa and Tshabangu. In a WhatsApp post from 28 January 2024, Ncube categorised CCC into four factions, expressing scepticism about Chamisa’s leadership and Tshabangu’s role.

In the post, Ncube described Chamisa’s supporters as “unashamed scoundrels and charlatans” while painting Tshabangu as a controversial figure entangled with alleged state actors. Ncube also suggested that the majority of CCC members were paralysed by fear of being labelled sellouts, a situation that he claimed undermined constructive dialogue.

However, Ncube’s recent alignment with Chamisa’s faction in challenging Tshabangu’s decisions appears to contradict his earlier positions. Analysts believe this could indicate a shift in Ncube’s political strategy, driven by either internal party dynamics or external pressures.

Political Implications

Professor Jonathan Moyo described Ncube’s legal challenge as a potential “political suicide mission,” warning that the move might alienate him from both Chamisa’s loyalists and Tshabangu’s supporters.

“Ncube risks becoming a man without a base. His history of political flip-flopping does not inspire confidence among voters or party members,” Moyo noted.

Ncube’s actions also expose deeper divisions within the CCC, a party still grappling with internal strife following Chamisa’s controversial claims of infiltration earlier this year. Tshabangu’s emergence as a key figure has intensified factionalism, with accusations of deep-state interference complicating the party’s efforts to present a unified front.

What Lies Ahead?

As the legal battle unfolds, the CCC faces mounting pressure to resolve its internal divisions. For Ncube, the outcome could either bolster his standing within the party or further erode his political credibility.

“This saga reflects a broader challenge in Zimbabwe’s opposition politics: the inability to form cohesive and united fronts,” Moyo concluded.

“Whether Ncube’s actions represent genuine principles or political expediency, they underline the fragility of the opposition’s leadership structures.”

For now, Ncube’s move remains a subject of intrigue, leaving observers to speculate whether it marks a turning point or another misstep in his turbulent political career.

