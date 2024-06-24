Prof. Welshman Ncube chronicles challenges of wrestling power from Tshabangu

Spread the love

BULAWAYO,– The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) is grappling with an escalating internal power struggle, as Professor Welshman Ncube, the acting leader of the party, reveals significant challenges in asserting control over the party’s relationship with Parliament, the State, and quasi-institutions. These entities currently acknowledge Sengezo Tshabangu as the leader of the opposition.

Tshabangu, who claims to be the CCC interim secretary general and serves as a senator, was confirmed as the leader of the opposition in Parliament last month. This development has intensified the leadership crisis within the CCC, complicating the party’s efforts to present a united front.

Professor Ncube detailed the party’s predicament during a discussion on X spaces Sunday evening. He explained that the CCC’s National Council had engaged Tshabangu, instructing him to notify the Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda, that the acting president of the CCC would be the authorized communicator. However, the Speaker has steadfastly refused to recognize this directive.

“It is a matter of public record that today the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) will accept only Tshabangu’s signature as the public representative of CCC. The Speaker will accept only Tshabangu’s signature as the signature of CCC,” Ncube stated.

Ncube emphasized that engaging Tshabangu does not imply that the CCC acknowledges him as their leader. Instead, it is a strategic necessity to regain control over the party’s communications with state institutions.

The acting CCC leader highlighted that the Speaker’s refusal to accept communication from anyone other than Tshabangu is rooted in Tshabangu’s legal victories. “The Speaker will continue to recognize Tshabangu’s signature, saying, ‘we too must go to court and win if we want to be recognized,'” Ncube explained.

This legal standing has given Tshabangu the authority to engage with the State and its quasi-institutions on behalf of the CCC, further entrenching his position.

Ncube noted that the CCC has initiated processes to resolve this leadership conflict, including requesting Tshabangu to transfer his authority to him. Despite Tshabangu complying with this request, the Speaker remains unmoved, insisting on a court order to validate such a transfer.

“We asked Tshabangu to write a letter to the Speaker to say that ‘from now on, the acting president of the party will communicate with Parliament,’ as part of our engagement with him. Tshabangu actually wrote that letter, but the Speaker won’t recognize it,” Ncube claimed.

Ncube addressed allegations that he was responsible for Tshabangu’s rise within the party, categorically denying such claims. He provided a historical overview of Tshabangu’s involvement in the CCC and its predecessor entities, illustrating his long-standing role in party structures.

“Tshabangu was a member of the MDC Alliance national executive, therefore a member of the national council, but he was not as of January 22, 2022, the secretary general, not interim, or anything. He didn’t hold that portfolio,” Ncube clarified.

The CCC faces a critical juncture as it attempts to navigate this leadership crisis. Ncube stressed the importance of restoring the party’s collective authority and ensuring that it can speak with a unified voice. He drew parallels with the ruling ZANU-PF’s organizational structure, advocating for a similar approach within the CCC.

“We want a situation where the dog wags its tail, not where the tail wags the dog,” he remarked.

Ncube also dismissed accusations that opposition politicians were unaware of Tshabangu’s role and history within the party, urging a more informed and attentive discourse.

The Citizens Coalition for Change is in the throes of a deepening leadership battle, with Professor Welshman Ncube’s revelations underscoring the complexities of internal and external recognition issues. As the party strives to reclaim its authority and present a united front, the coming months will be pivotal in determining its trajectory and effectiveness as an opposition force in Zimbabwean politics.

