Prof. Moyo Labels Term Extension Opponents as “Malcontents”

HARARE – Exiled former Cabinet Minister Jonathan Moyo, once a staunch critic of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has described opponents of a proposed presidential term extension as “malcontents.”

Moyo’s remarks follow growing discussions within Zimbabwean political circles about amending the Constitution to allow Mnangagwa a third term in office.

Moyo’s comments come after a faction within the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) expressed support for Mnangagwa’s extended stay in power beyond 2028. This position, however, was vehemently rejected by another CCC faction led by Jameson Timba, who has called for respect for the Constitution.

Efforts to amend Sections 91(2) and 382(7) of the Constitution to remove presidential term limits have sparked controversy, with resistance emerging from both opposition groups and factions within the ruling Zanu PF party. Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s allies are reportedly opposing the move, favouring a leadership takeover instead.

In a pointed response to the CCC faction endorsing Mnangagwa’s continued rule, Moyo remarked, “Interesting. Meanwhile, there are some malcontents who are already eyeing the 2028 elections and agitating for their holding only and only because, as is now the toxic ritual, they hope to dispute their conduct and outcome, even without the V11s or evidence of anything untoward!”

While Moyo’s statement did not mention specific names, it appeared to target CCC leader Nelson Chamisa, who has contested the results of the past two general elections, accusing Mnangagwa of electoral malpractice. Timba, a known ally of Chamisa, has urged Zanu PF and its supporters to uphold the rule of law and refrain from altering constitutional provisions.

Moyo has been in self-imposed exile since the 2017 military coup that deposed the late President Robert Mugabe and elevated Mnangagwa to power. The coup dismantled the G40 faction, of which Moyo was a prominent member, thwarting their aspirations of succeeding Mugabe.

Initially a vocal critic of Mnangagwa’s administration, Moyo shifted his stance in 2023, aligning himself with the Zanu PF leader after his offer to assist the CCC was rebuffed. Moyo had previously criticized Mnangagwa’s leadership and documented his alleged involvement in historic atrocities, including the Gukurahundi massacres.

The debate over Mnangagwa’s potential third term underscores deep divisions within Zimbabwe’s political landscape, raising questions about the future of democratic governance in the country.

