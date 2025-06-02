Prof. Moyo calls for repeal of outdated car radio licence law

Spread the love

Former Information Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has called on the Zimbabwean government to scrap the car radio licence law he helped introduce in 2001, describing it as outdated in the face of rapid digital transformation.

Moyo made the remarks in a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter) following the government’s implementation of new measures to enforce the radio licence fee under the Broadcasting Services Amendment Act 2025.

The new legislation requires motorists to first obtain a valid radio licence before renewing their vehicle licences through ZINARA or purchasing motor vehicle insurance.

While Moyo acknowledged the government’s improved efficiency in fee collection, he criticised the policy as obsolete and out of sync with modern technological realities.

“The traditional premise of radio and television licence fees, based on mere possession of specific receiving devices like radios or TVs, is outdated due to digital convergence,” Moyo stated.

He added that although the new collection method marks a “major breakthrough,” it comes “almost a quarter of a century too late.” Zimbabwe remains the only country globally that requires motorists to pay a radio licence fee.

Moyo reaffirmed his belief in publicly funded broadcasting but urged a review of the current model.

“It would be in both the public and national interest to pause the implementation of the car radio licence in order not only to rethink it, but to also review the very idea of a radio and television licence in a digital world,” he wrote.

He proposed replacing the current framework with a modern, unified broadcasting licence fee that reflects contemporary media consumption habits.

“The revolution in digital technologies has outdated car radio licences, which is why they have been vacated worldwide.”

Moyo also warned that if the government insists on maintaining the radio licence, the public would be justified in demanding full transparency over how the funds are used — particularly advocating for support of content development rather than administrative overheads or infrastructure.

In response to the criticism, Information Secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana confirmed that the government is reviewing the current US$23-per-term (or US$92 annually) fee, which has drawn widespread public backlash.

“Indeed, there is need to look at the fees to be charged and the minister [Jenfan Muswere] is seized with the matter,” Mangwana said.

However, Mangwana stood by the policy’s immediate implementation, arguing that the funds raised would support the growth of the broadcasting sector.

“Capacitation of Transmedia will mean that all broadcasters will indirectly benefit… as the tariffs charged will be reduced, improving the ease of doing business.”

He added that the revenue would enable Transmedia to expand signal distribution infrastructure, especially to unserved and underserved areas, and cover the costs of satellite transmission.

Moyo, however, remained sceptical of the current model’s relevance in the digital age. He noted that devices like smartphones and computers are no longer just receivers of content but also transmitters, rendering traditional licence justifications obsolete.

“This dramatic shift necessarily challenges the foundational logic of traditional broadcast licensing systems… Change is therefore unavoidable as it is inevitable.”

With ZINARA confirming that around 800,000 vehicles renew licences annually, the policy could generate more than US$73 million per year.

Still, the debate over the radio licence underscores broader tensions in Zimbabwe’s media policy — between legacy frameworks and the need for reform in a fast-evolving digital ecosystem.

Source – zimlive

