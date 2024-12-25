Prof. Moyo Blasts SA Govt Statement Over Mozambique Violence

Spread the love

THE renowned Zimbabwean academic and political commentator Professor Jonathan Moyo has taken a swipe at South Africa’s handling of the political violence in Mozambique, labelling a statement issued by DIRCO spokesperson Chrispin Phiri as poorly conceived and diplomatically reckless.

Phiri, a junior official in South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), issued the statement in response to the violence that erupted following Mozambique’s contested election results. He called for “urgent dialogue” to address the unrest, expressing South Africa’s readiness “to assist and work with SADC for a lasting solution.”

In the statement, Phiri said, “Following the proclamation of final electoral results by the Constitutional Council of Mozambique, South Africa has noted with concern the ongoing violence and the subsequent disruptive protest in reaction to the announcement. South Africa calls on all parties to commit to an urgent dialogue that will heal the country and set it on a new political and developmental trajectory.”

Prof. Moyo, however, criticized the statement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), highlighting its shortcomings and accusing South Africa of engaging in “poor diplomacy.”

He argued that the use of a junior official to comment on a crisis of such magnitude was a misstep, reflecting a lack of seriousness. “The situation in Mozambique is serious and warrants, at the very least, a ministerial statement,” Moyo posted.

The former Zimbabwean government minister also took issue with the content of the statement, accusing South Africa of failing to condemn the violence outright. Instead, the statement merely urged “all parties to commit to dialogue,” which Moyo interpreted as a failure to demand an immediate and unconditional end to the unrest.

“What does South Africa know that the rest of SADC does not know?” Moyo questioned in his post, further criticising the suggestion that Mozambique’s dialogue should aim to set the country “on a new political and developmental trajectory.”

He described this as an attempt to impose a predetermined outcome on Mozambique’s internal affairs, suggesting it might be pushing for a coalition government or a political arrangement resembling South Africa’s.

Moyo contrasted the stance with South Africa’s own experience of violent unrest in July 2021, which left over 350 people dead.

“When South Africa had its violent political riots… no one in the region prescribed a dialogue with a predetermined outcome to resolve that staggering violence. South Africa will do well to act likewise with regards to the situation in Mozambique,” he wrote.

The academic also pointed to SADC’s existing mechanisms, including the Organ Troika currently led by Tanzania, as the appropriate platform for addressing the Mozambican crisis.

“Letting a junior official like Phiri speak in the manner he did is poor diplomacy and a dereliction of leadership by his minister. Using a junior official to jump the gun will not silence the guns in Mozambique,” Moyo concluded.

The situation in Mozambique remains tense, with opposition parties and civil society groups disputing the election results amid escalating violence.

Moyo’s critique underscores the delicate nature of regional diplomacy and the potential consequences of South Africa’s approach to its neighbour’s turmoil.

