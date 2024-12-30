Prof. Jonathan Moyo Criticises Chamisa Over Rhodesia Nostalgia Among Supporters

Spread the love

IN a fiery rebuke directed at opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, former cabinet minister and political analyst Professor Jonathan Moyo has strongly condemned sentiments expressed by some of Chamisa’s supporters wishing for a return to Zimbabwe’s colonial past under white minority rule.

Speaking out against the growing nostalgia for the Rhodesian era among certain factions of opposition supporters, Prof. Moyo stated that such rhetoric was counterproductive and damaging to Chamisa’s political aspirations.

“If you are that ‘new’ political leader whose supporters include faces or voices that have been falling on each other day in and day out in these streets to claim that Rhodesia—which was ruled for its entire existence under a state of emergency and under a constitution that had no bill of rights—was better than Zimbabwe; while you have remained conspicuous by your silence; then forget that the security sector or the deep state in Zimbabwe will support your State House ambitions. Never. Not in this lifetime,” Prof. Moyo said in a statement shared on social media.

He criticised the idea of romanticising Rhodesia, describing it as “comical noise” and “nonsense” that would yield no political benefits. “Of course, you can bask in the comical noise that Smith was better, believing that the nonsense is funny, but no political dividend will come out of it for you. None, whatsoever!” he added.

The comments come amid increasing debates on social media platforms where some Zimbabweans, frustrated by the current economic hardships, have expressed views that colonial Rhodesia was preferable to modern-day Zimbabwe.

Prof. Moyo’s remarks also challenge Chamisa’s leadership approach, accusing him of remaining silent in the face of divisive and inflammatory statements by his followers. Analysts suggest that such silence could be perceived as tacit endorsement of the sentiments, potentially alienating voters and key stakeholders, including the country’s security establishment.

Critics of the Rhodesia nostalgia argue that it undermines the sacrifices made during Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle and disrespects the progress achieved in the post-independence era. Rhodesia, they note, was characterised by systemic racial segregation, suppression of black political participation, and brutal crackdowns on dissent.

The criticism poses a challenge for Chamisa, who leads the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). As Zimbabwe gears up for another electoral cycle, the opposition leader faces increasing pressure to clearly articulate his position on contentious issues, including his supporters’ sentiments regarding Rhodesia.

Chamisa has yet to respond to Prof. Moyo’s remarks. However, political commentators say the issue highlights the delicate balancing act required of opposition leaders who must galvanise grassroots support while maintaining credibility with national institutions and stakeholders.

The debate over Rhodesia’s legacy and its implications for Zimbabwe’s political landscape continues to spark heated discussions, reflecting the broader frustrations and divisions within the nation.

