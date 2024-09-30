Presidential Helicopter Crash Fuels Tensions Between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga

Spread the love

HARARE – A recent helicopter crash at Masvingo Airport, involving a presidential chopper set to transport President Emmerson Mnangagwa to Harare, has intensified tensions between Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, according to official sources. The incident has deepened political infighting and heightened mutual suspicions within the government and the ruling Zanu-PF party.

Insiders reveal that the aftermath of the crash has escalated hostilities, with Mnangagwa reportedly suspecting Chiwenga’s involvement. Although Chiwenga was in Bulawayo on other official business at the time, Mnangagwa is said to have questioned his absence from the President’s birthday celebrations, which coincided with the launch of Munhumutapa Day at Great Zimbabwe Monuments in Masvingo. The event was significant for Mnangagwa, who is reportedly seeking to extend his rule to 2030, beyond the current constitutional limit of 2028.

“The helicopter crash has been a major topic in government and ruling party meetings since the incident, fueling suspicions between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga,” said one source. Mnangagwa is reportedly frustrated by Chiwenga’s absence from the celebrations, particularly given that the Vice President has attended uninvited events in the past.

Chiwenga, however, claims he was not invited to the birthday event, which has further strained their relationship. The Vice President is said to have reservations about hosting such celebrations at Great Zimbabwe, viewing it as an inappropriate venue for birthdays due to its sacred historical significance. This tension highlights the complex interplay between religion, politics, and power among Zimbabwe’s leadership.

The power struggle between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga has reportedly reached a point where the two leaders refuse to travel together in a helicopter. Senior military commanders, who are typically aligned with Chiwenga, also skipped Mnangagwa’s birthday event, attending the Vice President’s engagements instead. This shift in military loyalty may signal growing divisions within Zimbabwe’s political and security structures.

The venue of Great Zimbabwe, a site revered for its spiritual and cultural significance, has only added to the tension. Zanu-PF politicians often use religious symbolism to advance their political agendas, and Chiwenga views the perceived desecration of the sacred space as a serious issue.

A series of incidents in recent years, including the 2018 Bulawayo bombing, a 2021 helicopter crash in Sandringham, and a bomb scare in Victoria Falls, have left Mnangagwa increasingly paranoid. His heightened sense of insecurity is believed to have contributed to his decision to skip the recent United Nations General Assembly in New York.

As tensions within Zimbabwe’s political landscape continue to rise, the Masvingo helicopter crash remains a focal point of conflict, raising concerns about the stability of Mnangagwa’s administration and the future of Zanu-PF.

Source – Byo24