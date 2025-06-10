Teacher arrested for allegedly sodomising nine boys

Spread the love

BULAWAYO – A shocking case of alleged sexual abuse has emerged at Milton High School, an all-boys institution in Zimbabwe, where teacher Tyson Lunga has been arrested and suspended.

The accused, who also serves as a preacher at a prominent Pentecostal church in Bulawayo, stands accused of sexually assaulting at least nine students in one of the school’s hostels.

Authorities report that Lunga, who taught Form One and Two students, allegedly preyed on the boys before attempting to buy their silence with burgers. The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education confirmed his immediate suspension, with spokesman Taungana Ndoro stating that investigations are ongoing.

The case has sent shockwaves through the community, particularly given Lunga’s dual role as both an educator and religious figure. Police suspect the number of victims may be higher, as more students are expected to come forward with additional allegations.

Lunga now faces serious criminal charges, with potential life imprisonment if convicted. The Ministry of Education has assured the public that student welfare remains a top priority, promising to strengthen safeguards in schools.

As the case moves forward, court proceedings are expected to begin shortly, while both the school and church conduct their own internal investigations. The incident has sparked renewed calls for stricter background checks on teachers, particularly in boarding school environments.

(Sources: Zimbabwe Republic Police, Ministry of Education, eyewitness accounts)