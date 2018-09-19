HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sworn-in a 7-member Commission of Inquiry into the August 1 Post-Election Violence that occurred in Harare CBD and led to the death of six people.

The Commission, made up of foreign and local members, will be chaired by former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe.

The other members are: UK based Queen’s Counsel Rodney Dixon, former Commonwealth Secretary General and Nigerian national Chief Emeka Anyaoku, former Tanzania Defence Forces Chief General Davis Mwamunyange, UZ Dean of Political Science Professor Charity Manyeruke, UZ Constitutional Law lecturer and NCA leader Professor Lovemore Madhuku, and former President of the Law Society of Zimbabwe Mrs Vimbai Nyemba.

The appointment of the commission is in fulfillment of President Mnangagwa’s undertaking to address the matter in a transparent manner and in the public interest.

The President, in appointing the commission last month on August 29, said it’s duty is “to identify the actors and their leaders, their motive and strategies employed in the protests…inquire into the intervention by the Zimbabwe Republic Police……investigate the circumstances which necessitated the involvement of the military in assisting in the maintenance of law and order [and] consider whether the degree of force used was appropriate to the ensuing threat to public safety, law and order.“[The commission will also] ascertain the extent of damage/injury caused…investigate any other matter which the Commission of Inquiry may deem appropriate and relevant to the inquiry, make suitable recommendations and to report to the President in writing, the result of the inquiry within a period of three months from the date of swearing in,” added Mnangagwa.

The President explained that the inclusion of foreigners was necessitated by the need for transparency, adding that the foreign members will be residing in Harare until the commission concludes its task.

The Commission is expected to report back to the President in 3-months time.

Source: ZBC