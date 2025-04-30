Political Tensions Rise Within Zanu PF Amid Prolonged Internal Power Struggles

Spread the love

HARARE – The political landscape in Zimbabwe remains turbulent as mounting tensions and a sustained campaign of resistance against President Emmerson Mnangagwa continue to shape the national discourse.

What some analysts are calling a “war of attrition” has escalated, with opposition forces, disillusioned citizens, and elements within the ruling party itself increasingly vocal in their criticism of the president’s leadership.

At the centre of the storm is President Mnangagwa’s contested legitimacy, economic mismanagement accusations, and the perceived erosion of democratic space. Since taking power in 2017 through a military-assisted transition, Mnangagwa has faced persistent opposition, but recent developments suggest a deepening rift not only with the broader opposition movement but within ZANU PF ranks as well.

Prominent political commentator Blessed Geza described the current climate as “a sustained and calculated campaign designed to wear down the president’s hold on power,” warning that the stakes are intensifying with each passing day. “This is not a short-term political disagreement; it is a war of attrition,” Geza noted in a recent political analysis shared on social media.

Civil society organisations and pro-democracy activists have also increased their calls for accountability, transparency, and electoral reform. The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), led by Nelson Chamisa until late 2023 when he resigned, continues to challenge what they describe as the militarisation of governance and widespread human rights abuses under Mnangagwa’s administration.

Behind the scenes, there are reports of unease within ZANU PF itself, as some senior party figures allegedly question the president’s succession plans and economic policy trajectory. Political insiders suggest that a shadowy succession battle could be brewing, with factions quietly positioning themselves for post-Mnangagwa influence.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s economic crisis—marked by high inflation, currency instability, and soaring unemployment—has fuelled public dissatisfaction. Protests have been sporadically crushed by state security forces, further fuelling tensions.

Analysts warn that the road ahead may be marked by increased political instability, especially as the country edges closer to the 2028 general elections.

“If left unchecked, the widening fault lines in Zimbabwe’s political establishment could result in more open confrontations and further polarisation,” said political analyst Rudo Gwatidzo.

Despite mounting pressure, President Mnangagwa has remained defiant, repeatedly dismissing critics as agents of regime change and insisting that Zimbabwe is on the path to recovery under his leadership.

As the struggle for political control deepens, many Zimbabweans remain caught in the crossfire—frustrated by a failing economy and uncertain about what the future holds.

