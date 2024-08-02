Political Tensions Rise In Zimbabwe As Crackdown Intensifies Ahead of SADC Summit

Spread the love

HARARE – Bishop Kevin Nyamakanga has been arrested at his residence in Harare for allegedly plotting to incite public violence during the upcoming Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit, scheduled to be held in the country on August 17. This incident coincides with a broader government crackdown as Zimbabwe prepares to host the high-profile event.

In a related development, Jacob Ngarivhume, President of Transform Zimbabwe, was reportedly abducted from his residence by unknown individuals in an unmarked Toyota Fortuner GD6. The abduction adds to the growing tension as authorities intensify their actions against political dissenters ahead of the summit.

According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), Zimbabwean police have arrested 18 political activists, including some forcibly removed from a plane. Among the detained is Namatai Kwekweza, a 25-year-old pro-democracy advocate and the first recipient of the Kofi Annan NextGen Democracy Prize in 2023. This prestigious award, presented by the late United Nations Secretary-General’s foundation, honors young individuals dedicated to democratic principles.

Amnesty International has condemned the arrests, and the Kofi Annan Foundation expressed deep concern over the incident. Kwekweza and three other activists were removed from a plane on the tarmac at Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare. Additionally, 14 activists were arrested the same day for protesting in another town. The four activists taken off the plane face charges of disorderly conduct related to a courthouse protest in late June, where they demanded the release of 77 opposition party members held in pre-trial detention for over six weeks.

These 77 activists were initially arrested during a barbecue at a party leader’s house, with police alleging they gathered “with the intent to promote violence, breaches of peace, or bigotry.” Among those detained were a mother and her 1-year-old baby.

Analysts draw parallels between President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s tactics and those of his predecessor, Robert Mugabe, who ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years since its independence. Since Mnangagwa, 81, assumed the presidency following a 2017 coup, numerous opposition members, university students, and labor unionists have faced arrest. Mnangagwa has been accused of employing Mugabe-like methods to suppress political dissent.

“Mnangagwa’s administration appears to be following the same repressive playbook that was used under Mugabe,” said political analyst Tendai Chari. “The pattern of arrests and abductions is concerning and suggests an intolerance towards opposition voices.”

Mnangagwa denies allegations of oppression but has warned the opposition against inciting violence. Authorities are taking measures to quell any new protests ahead of the SADC leaders’ summit in Harare on August 17.

Earlier this year, the United States sanctioned Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe’s first lady, and others for alleged involvement in gold and diamond smuggling and human rights abuses.

“The international community is closely watching the developments in Zimbabwe,” stated human rights advocate Beatrice Mtetwa. “The government’s actions ahead of the SADC summit will be critical in determining the country’s commitment to democratic principles and human rights.”

As tensions rise, the situation remains fluid, with further developments expected as the SADC summit approaches.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...