Police Tighten Security Amid Fresh Stay-Away Calls from Zanu PF Member Blessed Geza

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says it has intensified security across the country amid fresh calls for a national stay-away issued by expelled Zanu PF member, Blessed Runesu Geza.

The demonstrations are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, 22 and 23 April 2025.

In a statement released on Monday, police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi assured citizens that adequate security measures were in place to maintain law and order. He warned that law enforcement would not hesitate to arrest anyone attempting to disrupt public order or hinder free movement.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is ready to ensure that the public is free to engage in all socio-economic activities without fear, intimidation, threats, or harassment. The ZRP has deployed enough officers throughout the country, including central business districts, residential and industrial areas,” said Nyathi.

The latest mobilisation for protests comes as the country hosts the annual Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo, an event expected to attract foreign dignitaries, including Mozambican President Daniel Chapo.

“All local and foreign exhibitors attending the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair exhibition forum are assured of their security and safety,” Nyathi added.

Geza, who was expelled from Zanu PF last year for “undermining the authority of the president”, resurfaced online from an undisclosed location, using platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube to urge Zimbabweans to embark on mass stay-aways. He also declared that President Emmerson Mnangagwa was “incapacitated” and should step down, calling for indefinite nationwide shutdowns.

Geza, a self-styled war veteran, has continued to claim he remains a senior Zanu PF member despite his expulsion. In his online broadcasts, often donning camouflage military attire, he has issued warnings to top government and party officials, vowing retribution and demanding an end to what he describes as endemic corruption and poor governance.

Authorities have labelled Geza’s actions as an abuse of social media, cautioning citizens not to be swayed by online messages intended to incite unrest.

“Zimbabweans are warned against the abuse of social media and are urged to totally disregard social media postings meant to cause chaos and alarm in the country,” said Nyathi.

The call for protests follows a similar attempt on 31 March, which saw a heavy security presence across major cities. While that protest had been widely publicised on social media, Zanu PF dismissed it as largely ineffective, saying it had minimal impact on the ground.

The government continues to maintain that public safety and economic stability remain priorities, with police reiterating that instigators of violence will be dealt with “without fear or favour.”

