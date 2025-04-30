Police Shoot and Arrest Armed 65-Year-Old Robber After High-Speed Chase from Harare to Marondera

Spread the love

A 65-year-old suspected armed robber is under police guard at Parirenyatwa Hospital after being shot during a dramatic high-speed chase that stretched from Harare to Marondera on April 26.

The suspect, Kenny Magena, was apprehended following an alleged robbery at the Harare residence of Costas Andreas Klostris. Magena is reported to have been part of a five-member gang that staged the ambush-style heist.

According to police and court documents, Magena and his alleged accomplices—Collen Marion Banda, Kudakwashe Mawonya, Felix Tagonera, and Clemence Fadzai Manyika—reportedly waited for Klostris to return home before pouncing on him. The group, armed with pistols and wearing balaclavas, allegedly assaulted Klostris and demanded cash, forcing him to reveal a basket in his car containing US$13,500. The gang fled the scene, leaving Klostris tied up.

After managing to untie himself, Klostris reported the robbery to police, triggering an immediate response. Officers quickly identified and began trailing the suspects’ getaway vehicle, initiating a high-speed pursuit along the Harare-Marondera route.

During the chase, police fired warning shots in a bid to stop the vehicle. Upon stopping, the suspects reportedly tried to flee on foot, prompting officers to open fire. Magena was shot in the lower left leg and immobilised, leading to his arrest.

The rest of the suspects were also apprehended shortly thereafter. A search of the vehicle uncovered a black 9mm Retay MOD 92 blank pistol, a bottle of paper spray, gloves, two grinder discs, cable tiers, and US$13,116 in cash—believed to be part of the stolen money.

Magena was taken to Parirenyatwa Hospital for treatment, where he remains under police surveillance. Authorities have confirmed that his condition is stable.

The suspects are expected to appear in court to face charges related to armed robbery and unlawful possession of weapons.

