Police hold Chinese, Sierra Leonean gang on gold smuggling and armed robbery charges

HARARE – Seven Chinese nationals and two Sierra Leoneans with a military background are due in court in Harare on Tuesday after police unravelled a gold smuggling plot and a conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

One group of the Chinese nationals was intercepted near Nyabira on Sunday with 5kg of gold which they allegedly intended to smuggle into Zambia.

The Sierra Leoneans, arrested in Karoi, were travelling with a second group of Chinese nationals who were planning to rob the first group of their gold, law enforcement sources said.

One of the would-be armed robbers was shot in the leg during the arrest and guns were recovered. – ZimLive

