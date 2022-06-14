Police deploy in Nyatsime as violence escalates

CHITUNGWIZA – Police have been heavily deployed in the Nyatsime area after violence erupted when CCC members destroyed some houses belonging to Zanu PF supporters.

The opposition supporters were part of a group that was attending the funeral of murdered Blessing Ali when they ran amok.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi has since confirmed the disturbances.

“There is violence that has been reported in the Nyatsime area but police have since been deployed to quell the situation. We will release more details soon,” he said.

Several motorists driving through the area were forced to make u-turns as some of the youths were threatening to destroy cars entering the area.

