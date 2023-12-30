Police arrest Mbare shebeen operator for selling beer to minors

HARARE – Police have arrested 23-year-old Phaeteon Mutiyaya, identified as a Mbare shebeen operator, for selling alcohol to a group of minors filmed in a viral video openly imbibing the intoxicating substance in the Harare CBD on Christmas.

In a statement Friday, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Mutiyaya runs his shebeen at Block 2C10, Nenyere Flats, Mbare, Harare.

Police have since recovered quantities of assorted alcohol brands from the suspect’s premises.

“The arrest led to the recovery of: 16 x 1.25 litres Super Chibuku, 38 x 200ml Two Keys Whisky, 25 X 200 ml Gin, 20 empty beer crates, 5 X 500 ml Detroit beer, 5 X 5000 Skippers cane spirit, 3 X 750 Heinken beer, 2 X 750 ml Gondons Gin, 2 X 750 ml Robertson wine, 1 X 750 ml Chando wine, 1 X 750 ml Omega whisky, 1 X 750 ml Double Black whisky, 1 X 750 ml Discovery Vodka, 1 X 750 Pushkin Vodka and 1 X 750 ml Black Label quart,” Nyathi said.

Further investigations have led to the identification of nine minors who were in the company of two recently identified minors from Epworth, Harare, as shown in the circulated videos.

“Meanwhile, the Police has identified the other nine minors who were in company of the two minors from Epworth, Harare. The minors are aged 5, 7 (three), 9, 10 (three) and 11. They all reside at Nenyere Flats, Mbare with their parents and guardians who have since been located by the police,” police said.

Preliminary findings indicate the minors used money received as Christmas presents to indulge in alcohol.

“Investigations by the police have established that the minors used money given to them as Christmas presents to buy alcohol,” Nyathi said.

“The minors travelled from Mbare to Harare Central Business District and linked up with the two minors from Epworth.”

In light of this incident, police issued a warning to liquor outlet operators against selling alcohol to individuals below 18. – ZimLive

