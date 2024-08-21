Plans Emerge to Replace Chamisa with Hopewell Chin’ono Amid Weak Leadership Accusations

Spread the love

HARARE — A plot to replace Nelson Chamisa as the leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) is reportedly gaining traction, with Hopewell Chin’ono emerging as the favored candidate to take over the opposition party.

Chamisa is facing criticism from various quarters, including Western governments, a regional think tank, the Brenthurst Trust, and a significant portion of CCC supporters, both within Zimbabwe and abroad.

Critics accuse Chamisa of displaying cowardice, poor strategic decision-making, and nepotism. Approximately 51.25 percent of local supporters of the CCC-Chamisa faction, along with opposition members in the diaspora, are said to be dissatisfied with his leadership.

Western governments and the Brenthurst Trust are reportedly frustrated after being led to believe that mass protests, similar to those seen in Kenya, would occur in Zimbabwe during the recent SADC Summit. These protests were expected to disrupt the summit and potentially force SADC leaders to reconsider President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s appointment as the regional body’s chairperson. However, when such demonstrations failed to materialize, discontent with Chamisa grew.

Several potential successors have been considered in the ongoing discussions, including Job Sikhala, Fadzai Mahere, Amos Chibaya, and Hopewell Chin’ono. Among these, Chin’ono has emerged as the preferred candidate to lead the CCC.

The alleged plan for Chin’ono’s rise to leadership reportedly involves orchestrating a situation where Chamisa would participate in street protests, leading to his arrest.

Once Chamisa is imprisoned, Chin’ono would be appointed as the interim leader. It is speculated that, under these circumstances, Chamisa could fall ill while in prison, and there are fears that some “deep state” elements might exploit his vulnerability to eliminate him.

Supporters of the leadership change believe that Chin’ono’s strong connections with major international media outlets, as well as his appeal to Western leaders and some factions within the Qatari government, would bolster the opposition’s chances of securing a victory in the next election.

The situation remains fluid, with no official statements from Chamisa, Chin’ono, or the CCC regarding these claims. However, if the plot to replace Chamisa proceeds, it could significantly alter the landscape of Zimbabwean politics.

