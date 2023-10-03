Photos: Mnangagwa officially opens parliament

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa delivered a pivotal State of the Nation Address and officially opened the 1st session of the 10th Parliament at the new Parliament building in Mount Hampden on Tuesday. The President’s address was marked by a resounding commitment to the nation’s development and prosperity over the next five years.In his address, President emphasized the importance of continuity by concluding projects initiated during the previous parliament while also introducing new initiatives to propel the nation forward.

The new Parliament building in Mount Hampden, a symbol of Zimbabwe’s commitment to modernization and progress, served as the backdrop for this significant event. The President spoke to a gathering of distinguished guests, lawmakers, Service Chiefs and Members of the Judiciary highlighting the importance of unity and collective effort in achieving the nation’s goals.President Mnangagwa’s vision encompasses various sectors critical to Zimbabwe’s development, including agriculture, infrastructure, healthcare, and education. He emphasized the need for economic stability, job creation, and poverty alleviation as core objectives of his administration.The State of the Nation Address and the official opening of Parliament in Mount Hampden serve as a reminder of the importance of democracy, governance, and the nation’s collective determination to build a brighter future for all its citizens.